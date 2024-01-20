RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2

Carolina took a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal from Andrei Svechnikov at 10:46 of the third period. After Sebastian Aho’s shot went off the stick of Michael Bunting, Svechnikov got to the loose puck and beat Lyon five-hole for his 11th goal of the season.

Aho added an empty netter at 18:44 of the third period to wrap up the 4-3 final.

Ben Chiarot (upper body) exited in the third period and did not return to the game.

“Something’s been nagging him here,” Lalonde said about Chiarot. “Tweaked it again, so hopefully nothing too concerning.”

Jake Walman returned to the lineup after missing the last three games due to illness. Jeff Petry played in his 900th career NHL game.

“I think it’s a really good road trip,” Compher said. “Disappointing result tonight. That’s a really good hockey team in this building. They play super tight and their way. Probably didn’t do enough to break through offensively.”

NEXT UP: On Sunday night, the Red Wings will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena to kick off a five-game homestand before the 2024 NHL All-Star Break (Feb. 1-9).

Puck drop for Sunday’s Atlantic Division clash has been moved from 5 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET in response to the Detroit Lions’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set for 3 p.m. ET at Ford Field. For more information, click here.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Detroit's play in Carolina

“We could have done more. There’s a way to play against this team. You almost have to flip what they do. They blindly just put everything on net and want to create races and havoc. I think you have to do that to them also.”

Compher on his takeaways from Friday’s game

“Overall, we did a lot of good things. I feel like they didn’t have a lot of great scoring opportunities. We probably want to have the one back where we let No. 88 get a few too many chances in the slot, but the other ones are just throwing the puck to the net and that’s what they’re good at.”

Compher on Detroit’s upcoming five-game homestand

“We want to keep it rolling. We’re playing good hockey, a good chance to get home. It feels like we’ve been on the road for a couple weeks. It’s been a long road trip, so it will be nice to get home in front of our fans and try to get as many points as possible before the break.”

Lyon on the positives he is pulling from the three-game road trip

“Obviously we lost tonight, but I’m a big believer in if you just play the right way good things are going to happen. I think tonight we played the right way. Obviously it’s the third game of a three-game road trip against a very difficult team in a difficult building. I thought the boys played so hard tonight. We played the right way. I thought it was one of our tightest defensive games in a long time, give a lot of credit to the d-men and the forwards.”

Lyon on his night against the Hurricanes

“It wasn’t my ultra-sharp game for sure. You always want to make the critical save in the critical moment. I wish I could have had the third one. First one, probably would have played differently. But again, it’s not something I’m going to worry or think about too much. It’s the beauty of the goaltending position is you just got to move on and have a short memory, so that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to get back to the details and keep working hard.”