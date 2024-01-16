Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Atlantic Division matchup will now begin at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena

DET-TBL time change
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The National Hockey League today announced an updated start time for the Detroit Red Wings home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Jan. 21 at Little Caesars Arena.

The game, originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:00 p.m. ET following the Detroit Lions’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field. The Red Wings-Lightning game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Detroit and air on WWJ Newsradio 950.

With travel delays expected, fans are encouraged to arrive early, and parking at Olympia Parking locations can be reserved in advance at ParkWhiz.com.

Before the Lions game, Mike’s Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar will open at 11:30 a.m. All restaurants are accessible from outside Little Caesars Arena for both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.

Doors for the Red Wings game will open at 5:30 p.m. ET. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive the highly anticipated Jake Walman bobblehead with him doing “The Griddy.”   

An updated Red Wings schedule is available at DetroitRedWings.com/schedule.

News Feed

Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation

Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation
RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours

RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours
PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday

PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday
RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3

RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3
Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash

PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash
RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton

RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton
Amid highs and lows, Lyon focused on maintaining 'that even keel' 

Amid highs and lows, Lyon focused on maintaining 'that even keel'
PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday

PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday
Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors

Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors
‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game
RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2

RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Ducks on Sunday, looking to sweep three-game California road trip for first time since 2007-08

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Ducks on Sunday, looking to sweep three-game California road trip for first time since 2007-08
Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process

Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process
Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some more resilience,' edge Kings in shootout, 4-3

RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some more resilience,' edge Kings in shootout, 4-3
Alex DeBrincat named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto

Alex DeBrincat named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto