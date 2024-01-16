Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

DETROIT – The National Hockey League today announced an updated start time for the Detroit Red Wings home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Jan. 21 at Little Caesars Arena.

The game, originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:00 p.m. ET following the Detroit Lions’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field. The Red Wings-Lightning game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Detroit and air on WWJ Newsradio 950.

With travel delays expected, fans are encouraged to arrive early, and parking at Olympia Parking locations can be reserved in advance at ParkWhiz.com.

Before the Lions game, Mike’s Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar will open at 11:30 a.m. All restaurants are accessible from outside Little Caesars Arena for both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.

Doors for the Red Wings game will open at 5:30 p.m. ET. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive the highly anticipated Jake Walman bobblehead with him doing “The Griddy.”

An updated Red Wings schedule is available at DetroitRedWings.com/schedule.