RECAP: Red Wings earn point in 2-1 overtime loss at Flyers

Chiarot scores for Detroit, which closes out four-game road swing with 1-2-1 record

DET-PHI 1:21:25
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

PHILADELPHIA – The Detroit Red Wings knew collecting as many points as possible on this four-game road trip wasn’t going to come easy. So, even though a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers stings, captain Dylan Larkin acknowledged leaving Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night with one point is better than none at all.

“You got to capitalize on opportunities and when you’re feeling good, you got to accumulate points,” Larkin said. “When it’s not going well, you got to have a night like tonight where we didn’t have our legs. It was a sloppy game, but we found a way to get a point. It would have been nice to get two, especially the way things have been going, but it was a much better effort.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 24 saves for the Red Wings (21-21-5; 47 points), while netminder Samuel Ersson denied 27 shots for the Flyers (22-20-6; 50 points).

“When we get on the plane tonight, I think we’re making strides in certain areas,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re a little better in our zone. We’re breaking the puck out a little bit better than we have in the past. We checked through the neutral zone better tonight, and those are all real good things. We didn’t rely on our power play, obviously no chances, but we got to find a way to probably score more than one a night 5-on-5 if we’re going to have success.”

The Eastern Conference foes emerged from the first period scoreless, but the Red Wings were outshot by the Flyers, 8-6. Philadelphia broke the ice 5:21 into the second period when Joel Farabee got Sean Couturier’s pass and put it in on his backhand from up close to make it 1-0.

The Flyers went on the power play with 5:55 to go in the second period, but the Red Wings' penalty kill rose to the challenge and kept the club’s deficit at just one. When the middle frame ended, shots favored the the visitors, 14-11.

“The PK was a huge PK,” Lucas Raymond said. “I think our defensive structure was really good most of the time, especially desperation around our net. Some really good O-zone as well. I think if we get a couple to fall, we’re looking at a completely different game.”

Detroit knotted the score up 1-1 just 30 seconds into the third period. Raymond got the puck from Larkin and cut into the slot from out of the corner before finding Ben Chiarot, sent a wrister from the left face-off circle past Ersson.

“It was huge,” Larkin said about Chiarot’s goal that helped send the game to overtime. “Especially my line, we didn’t have the best second period. We got out there and got on the forecheck, and that was an emphasis coming in after the second – get on the forecheck, make their D turn and that’s exactly what we did. [Raymond] made a heck of a play.”

Chiarot has scored two goals this season, both of which have come against Philadelphia.

With 26 seconds remaining in the extra frame, Rasmus Ristolainen crashed to the net and tapped in Owen Tippett’s attempt that was initially stopped by Lyon for the game-winning goal.

“It’s not a successful trip in our point of view,” Raymond said. “We got a couple of these games that we want to get back. It’s about learning from it, taking a step forward and getting them when we get home.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will kick off a three-game homestand when the Montreal Canadiens visit Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | PHI vs. DET | 01/21/25

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on getting a point in Philadelphia

“I’m finding out a little bit about the history and this isn’t a great place for this team to play. I don’t think that affected our group one bit today. Right from minute one on, we were aggressive, played hard, checked really well and didn’t give up many shots. There were scrambly moments, panic moments that we still have to clean up on, but both teams had them.”

Larkin on the low-scoring night both clubs

“It was kind of a sloppy game for the most part, not a lot of energy. Both teams got some turnovers and that gave them a little bit of life. Both teams forechecked well, but I thought it was a sloppy game. A fast game that didn’t have many rushes in the first period…I think we get our looks and a lot of times we’ve been good at burying those.”

Larkin on Tuesday’s game

“It goes into overtime, and [Lyon] stood on his head all night and got us there. Game is on our stick, they score, and we don’t. We get our chance and they go down and get theirs. Would have nice to get two [points], especially with this road trip to get to .500, but I thought we battled. I thought the things we talked about yesterday and this morning we implemented. That was breaking the puck out, and we did that pretty well.”

Larkin on what he’s seeing from Detroit’s 5-on-5 offense

“It’s been better, to be honest with you. We’ve had way more of a shot focus…Especially when things aren’t going our way, Todd is very vocal about being direct. He says it all the time, so I think it’s been better that way. We haven’t been as much on the outside. Tonight, we had some outnumbered rushes and we just didn’t capitalize.”

Raymond on how overtime played out

“We got some good looks at the end there. We had a couple looks that we could have converted earlier in the game as well, and it is what it is.”

