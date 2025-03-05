RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes 

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on Raymond, who was helped off the ice following a scrum at the end of Tuesday's game

“He took a forearm, I think, up to the jaw area, but I think he’s fine.”

Seider on if the club feels any pressure with the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline coming up on Friday afternoon

“Yes and no. I don’t really no. I wouldn’t say there’s really any kind of pressure. There aren’t any kind of talks. There’s so much belief in this locker room. I think our fans believe in us. We believe in ourselves. I think the organization does too. Now it’s up to us, if anything, to kind of send the message that we’re the right team even though the Trade Deadline is ahead. Other than that, I don’t pay any attention to what’s going on around the League.”

Seider on what Detroit needs to improve on for when it next faces Carolina

“They’re a really good face-off team. Obviously, we knew that and if you don’t start with the puck, then you play in the D-zone right away. They created shots, and second and third opportunities around the net. Got a whistle, and a fresh line from us came out and had to start defending again because we lost the face-off. I think that’s kind of the key for the next matchup against them. We got to start winning the first battle, and that’s the face-off.”

Soderblom on what the Red Wings can learn from a contest like Tuesday’s

“It’s important to have a good defense the whole game. It’s tough to win games when you let in too many goals, so I think we did a lot of defending today. Still good to be in the game in the third period, so I think that’s what we can take with us to never give up any games and always try to fight back.”