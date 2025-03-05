RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes 

DETROIT -- Taking on the club that spends the most offensive zone time and least defensive zone time in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings showed late life but ultimately fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.
Netminder Alex Lyon made 28 saves in his first start since Feb. 23 for the Red Wings (30-25-6; 66 points), who lost their third straight game. Stopping 24 shots for the Hurricanes (36-22-4; 76 points), who have won three of their last four contests, was goalie Frederik Andersen.
“I thought we had a tough time skating tonight,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “It was really hard for us to make plays. It looked like we were in mud. We couldn’t separate well, then we got hemmed in our zone. A lot of our time and energy was spent defending. Then when we finally got the puck, we had no legs to go the other way… The opponent does have a say in the game. They do that to a lot of teams. That’s how they’re wired. They play a real good game that way. We could learn from that as well.”