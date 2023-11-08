RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

New York jumped on Detroit early, grabbing a 1-0 lead just 1:40 into the game and finishing with a 13-5 shot advantage through 20 minutes.

“(The Rangers) just got to a simpler game quick,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “They established a forecheck and put pucks on net. You just build momentum off putting pucks on net.”

The Rangers broke things open with four unanswered second-period goals. New York scored twice on the power play in a 44-second span before the mid-way point of the frame, pulling ahead, 3-0. After extending it, 4-0, at 11:21, the Rangers built a five-goal lead just 2:49 later.

“Back-to-back power-play goals for them makes it 3-0,” Andrew Copp said. “And makes it really tough. I just think we got to find a way to get the first (goal)."

At 7:55 of the third period, Michael Rasmussen snapped New York goaltender Jonathan Quick’s shutout bid to make it 5-1. Ben Chiarot and Jeff Petry recorded the assists on Rasmussen’s second goal of the season.

Klim Kostin cut Detroit's deficit, 5-2, just 20 seconds later. After taking a pass from Chiarot along the boards, Kostin cut into the slot and sent a backhander past Quick for his first goal with the Red Wings. Christian Fischer had the secondary assist on the play.