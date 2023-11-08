RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings tried staging a third-period rally, but an early deficit and costly middle frame proved too much to overcome in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
Goalie Ville Husso made 27 saves and collected his first career NHL point with an assist for the Red Wings, who fell to 7-5-1 (15 points) overall. With the win, the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (9-2-1; 19 points) extended their point streak to eight straight games.
“You don’t want to be in a hole and dig yourself out,” Shayne Gostisbehere said. “You just want to have a good start and again, is something we’re still looking for.”