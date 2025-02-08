RECAP: Red Wings can't dig out of early hole, see streaks end with 6-3 loss to Lightning

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings didn’t finish the way they had hoped before departing for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, as their seven-game winning streak and season-high eight-game point streak both ended with a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

However, the Red Wings (28-22-5; 61 points) can head into this two-week hiatus knowing what they need to clean up from their play against the Lightning (30-20-4; 64 points) and looking at the bigger picture in what they’ve accomplished over the past several weeks.

“Our game is in a pretty good spot,” said Alex DeBrincat, who recorded a goal and two assists for his third three-point game of the season. “Obviously, not as good tonight but overall, we’re doing good things and winning games. The feeling is confident in that room. The break is going to be nice to get rested and come back full strength.”

The Atlantic Division foes played an eventful first period, but Detroit found itself in a 4-2 hole after 20 minutes of play.

“Usually, the coach is coming in and losing his marbles because lack of effort, no energy, bad body language and all those types of things,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought we had that, but we didn’t have any game-management skills at all. A number of turnovers. The gifts that we gave them, I didn’t see that part coming.”

Tampa Bay got the scoring started early, just 1:28 after puck drop, as Brandon Hagel fired a wrist shot on a rush that went in off goalie Alex Lyon’s glove to make it 1-0. Getting another for the visitors just 1:56 later, Erik Cernak’s shot from the point found its way home through traffic for a 2-0 lead.

Lyon was then pulled for netminder Cam Talbot, who finished with 11 saves in relief.

Hitting an impressive personal milestone, Vladimir Tarasenko’s seventh goal of the season and 300th of his NHL career cut it to 2-1 at 9:47 of the first period. The play started when Ben Chiarot laid a big hit on Dylan Duke at center ice, resulting in a loose puck that Andrew Copp scooped up and slid to Alex DeBrincat just below the Lightning’s blue line. DeBrincat then backhanded a pass to Mortiz Seider, who blasted a shot that Tarasenko deflected past netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy (34 saves).

“I thought that [Tarasenko] had a real good game tonight,” McLellan said. “Did a lot of things well. He was not at the scene of the crime, if you will, for any of the five or six goals against. He found a way to score. I thought he had brought some physicality to his game.”