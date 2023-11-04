News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Reimer stops 25 shots for Detroit, which finishes 5-for-5 on penalty kill

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Entering Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers, the Detroit Red Wings led or were near the top of several NHL offensive categories. However, the Red Wings' offense was quieted by Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, resulting in a 2-0 shutout loss at Little Caesars Arena.

Veteran netminder James Reimer made 25 saves for Detroit, which dropped to 6-4-1 (13 points) this season. Bobrovsky registered 22 saves in his first shutout of the campaign, helping Florida extend its point streak to four straight games and improve to 5-3-1 (11 points).

"We just didn't find one tonight," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "I don't know if it was so much their game. They're a team that can create and score. I think both teams would be happy with their penalty kill and 5-on-5 (play). It's a one-goal game."

Detroit and Florida played a scoreless first period, with the Panthers holding a 10-6 shot advantage heading into the first intermission.

"His first period was huge," Lalonde said about Reimer. "They had some really good looks. I mean, his numbers are going to be astronomical. It's very unfortunate we didn't give him any goals tonight."

Florida took what proved to be a pivotal 1-0 lead at 19:08 of the second period when a shot went off Reimer’s glove, hit the crossbar and took an odd bounce off him before going into the back of the net.

"They got that bounce there, which was unfortunate," Reimer said.

Michael Rasmussen nearly tied it less than two minutes into the third period, but his wide-open shot from the left-side edge of the crease hit the post. The Panthers scored an empty netter at 18:48 for the 2-0 final, securing their first road shutout over the Red Wings.

"I'll have to watch it back," Lalonde said. "Just one of those nights where obviously we hit a couple posts. It feels like this could have been a three-point game, but it wasn't."

Both clubs finished 0-for-5 on the power play.

"It's cooled off," captain Dylan Larkin said of Detroit's power play. "We have to get back to what makes us successful. We got to shoot the puck more and get some dirty goals."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will be back in action Saturday night, hosting the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Reimer

"He's been really sharp. That's a positive for us. Every time he's been in there, he's given us a chance. Tonight was obviously no different, just giving up the one (goal) at home." 

Larkin on missed man-advantage opportunities

"I think the power play was mostly on us. We had our looks. We didn't win many face-offs. I don't think we won many 5-on-5. They were dominating us on the face-offs and entries weren't great. We did get to zone a few times, just didn't execute. We bobbled pucks and forced it at key times. We just didn't get the one that we needed."

Reimer on his early-season success

"We've done a good job, as a team, of competing and being there for each other. As a goaltender, you just want to be back there and give the boys a chance. You want to fight for them. Like I said, the way these guys compete and battle, it makes it easy for us to get into the game and want to be the difference."

Reimer on what makes Bobrovsky successful

"Every goalie kind of has their one strength. I'd say Bob's is just his ability to move and get to his spots with good depth. He takes away a lot of the net when he does that."