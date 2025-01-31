RECAP: Lyon makes season-high 45 saves in Red Wings’ 3-2 shootout win over Oilers 

Raymond, Larkin each score in shootout as Detroit wins fourth game in a row

DET-EDM 1:30:25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

EDMONTON -- The Detroit Red Wings knew they’d have their work cut out for them against the formidable Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

But the Red Wings proved they were up to the task, rallying from a two-goal first-period deficit to extend their winning streak to four consecutive games with a 3-2 shootout victory over the defending Western Conference champions.

“It was a big win,” said Detroit captain Dylan Larkin, who scored his club-leading 22nd goal of the season in the second period. “It’s always a hard start in this building. We learned our lesson last year, I think we were down 2-0 after the first shift of the game. We came in the room down two, and we knew we had better. We knew we’d get our legs going from the travel day yesterday, and we did just that. From the second and third [periods] on, we played a pretty solid road hockey game.”

Finishing with a season-high 45 saves, goalie Alex Lyon helped the Red Wings (25-21-5; 55 points) earn their second straight multi-goal comeback win and third of the season. As for the Oilers (32-15-4; 68 points), they saw netminder Stuart Skinner make 33 saves.

“I thought Alex was obviously key to the victory,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “He faced a lot of shots, not all dangerous, but there were some succession-type shots that he had to be alert and get us some whistles when we broke down. That’s why the goalie wears the same color jersey as everybody else -- he’s there to provide us that security, and he did that.”

The Red Wings found themselves down a man at the 6:07 mark of the first period, then in a 1-0 hole just 42 seconds later when Leon Draisaitl scored his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season on a snap shot from the right face-off circle.

Less than four minutes later, after Lyon stopped Adam Henrique’s shot but couldn’t corral the puck, it eventually bounced to Jeff Skinner and he scored to double the Oilers’ lead, 2-0, at 10:29 of the first period.

“You obviously never want to give up a goal like that in the first [period] when you have a chance to cover it and kind of inflict harm on yourself,” Lyon said. “But maybe good motivation too and finding that next level to shut it down. That was my mindset -- just try to give the guys a chance after that.”

Midway through the second period, Michael Rasmussen and captain Dylan Larkin scored goals 1:48 apart for Detroit to tie it 2-2.

Getting the Red Wings on the board with his eighth goal of the season, Rasmussen cut the deficit in half at 9:59 of the second period on a tip-in of a shot from Jonatan Berggren. The secondary assist went to Elmer Soderblom, who has totaled two points in his last two games.

“Prior to that goal, we weren’t direct at all,” McLellan said. “We weren’t attacking the net. We were getting over the blue line and trying to play east-west. I just don’t think that’s who we are. When we’re direct to the net and then play off whatever occurs in that situation, then we’re way better off. That was exactly it.”

Then, after sneaking behind Edmonton’s defensemen, Larkin took an off-the-wall pass from Marco Kasper and raced in before he scored five-hole on Skinner at 11:47 of the second period.

Following a scoreless -- but hard-fought -- third period and overtime, Detroit and Edmonton headed to a shootout. Notably, the Red Wings earned a power play in the extra session but couldn’t convert.

“Especially in overtime, I felt like we really missed [Patrick Kane] to control it and get the setups going,” Larkin said. “We got to score 4-on-3 in overtime. You get that kind of chance, you got to capitalize. Special teams is going to be huge down the stretch, and our PK did a great job tonight.”

Lucas Raymond and Larkin each scored for the Red Wings during the shootout, while captain Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins couldn’t get anything past Lyon.

Thursday also marked Vladimir Tarasenko’s 800th career NHL game.

“I wouldn’t say it was the best start to the road trip, but we’ll take those two points for sure,” said Lyon, who improved to 2-for-2 in shootouts in his NHL career. “That’s such a good, dangerous team. Just got to enjoy it for a little bit then move on. We obviously got three more games coming up, so just got to stay on top of it.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will play the front half of a back-to-back weekend set when it visits the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on the need for better starts despite two come-from-behind wins in a row

“Obviously, the start against L.A. was not the start that we really wanted despite scoring in our own net. Here again tonight, when we were rolling a month ago, we were coming out of the gate. We were aggressive. We were the attacking team. Here, we’re dipping our toe in the water a little bit and trying to wait to see what happens.”

Larkin on the club’s attitude

“Playing against a team like that, with the two big guys, they’re going to get their chances, pressure and O-zone time. I thought we did a good job just playing the game, keeping it to the outside for the most part and limiting odd-man rushes. Yes, [McLellan] came in and had some words with us after the first [period] and we knew we had to get going, but credit to him to get us going that way.”

Larkin on Lyon’s night

“Unbelievable, him and [Cam Talbot] since Christmas have been rock solid for us. He kept us in that game until we got going. Made some great saves in overtime, two in the shootout and we scored two and got a win.”

Lyon on carrying and sustaining the momentum moving forward on this road trip

“I don’t even know if it’s about sustaining as much as it’s about showing up for every game and staying on top of the details. Obviously, not the start we wanted tonight. Maybe keep that in mind for next game, but we’re in a good spot right now. We’re working hard and competing. When you do that, you give yourself a pretty good chance.”

