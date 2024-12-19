RECAP: Kane nets go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers, 6-4, for second straight win on home ice

DETROIT -- Getting some payback from their loss at Wells Fargo Center just six days ago, the Detroit Red Wings held off the Philadelphia Flyers for a roller-coaster 6-4 win at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

"We had some things in mind going into these games before the [holiday] break," said Patrick Kane, who earned his fourth multi-point game of the season by scoring the go-ahead goal and picking up an assist. "Playing here at home, I think there's been some good energy from the crowd the last couple of games and the team too. We've been ready to play, and finding ways to produce offensively and defensively."

Activated from injured reserve on Wednesday morning, goaltender Alex Lyon made 15 saves in his first start since Nov. 25 for the Red Wings (13-14-4; 30 points), who have won three of their last four games. Goalie Samuel Ersson denied 18 shots for the Flyers (14-14-4; 32 points), who will face Detroit for the third and final time this season in Philadelphia on Jan. 21.

"We'll take that game any night," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Obviously, we didn't make it comfortable. There were a couple individual plays and bad bounces that went against us, but of course we'll take that game."

Travis Konecny got the Flyers on the board early, sliding in a five-hole shot off a pass from Joel Farabee for a breakaway goal to make it 1-0 just 1:06 into the game.

Following a double-minor penalty on Philadelphia with 4:18 left in the opening frame, Detroit captain Dylan Larkin ripped a shot from the left face-off circle that J.T. Compher redirected past Ersson from the top of the crease to even it 1-1 at 18:19.

"I feel like my game has been trending in a good direction," Compher said. "You want to produce, even though I pride myself on a lot more than scoring goals. I feel like I've been doing a lot of those things, but you still want to see one go in."

The secondary assist on Compher’s fourth goal of the season went to Lucas Raymond, who became the youngest Red Wings player with a home point streak of at least eight straight games since Henrik Zetterberg accomplished the feat as a 22-year-old in 2022-03.