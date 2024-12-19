RECAP: Kane nets go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers, 6-4, for second straight win on home ice

Compher, DeBrincat, Rasmussen, Veleno and Raymond also score; Edvinsson exits with upper-body injury

DET-PHI W 12:18:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Getting some payback from their loss at Wells Fargo Center just six days ago, the Detroit Red Wings held off the Philadelphia Flyers for a roller-coaster 6-4 win at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

"We had some things in mind going into these games before the [holiday] break," said Patrick Kane, who earned his fourth multi-point game of the season by scoring the go-ahead goal and picking up an assist. "Playing here at home, I think there's been some good energy from the crowd the last couple of games and the team too. We've been ready to play, and finding ways to produce offensively and defensively."

Activated from injured reserve on Wednesday morning, goaltender Alex Lyon made 15 saves in his first start since Nov. 25 for the Red Wings (13-14-4; 30 points), who have won three of their last four games. Goalie Samuel Ersson denied 18 shots for the Flyers (14-14-4; 32 points), who will face Detroit for the third and final time this season in Philadelphia on Jan. 21.

"We'll take that game any night," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Obviously, we didn't make it comfortable. There were a couple individual plays and bad bounces that went against us, but of course we'll take that game."

Travis Konecny got the Flyers on the board early, sliding in a five-hole shot off a pass from Joel Farabee for a breakaway goal to make it 1-0 just 1:06 into the game.

Following a double-minor penalty on Philadelphia with 4:18 left in the opening frame, Detroit captain Dylan Larkin ripped a shot from the left face-off circle that J.T. Compher redirected past Ersson from the top of the crease to even it 1-1 at 18:19.

"I feel like my game has been trending in a good direction," Compher said. "You want to produce, even though I pride myself on a lot more than scoring goals. I feel like I've been doing a lot of those things, but you still want to see one go in."

The secondary assist on Compher’s fourth goal of the season went to Lucas Raymond, who became the youngest Red Wings player with a home point streak of at least eight straight games since Henrik Zetterberg accomplished the feat as a 22-year-old in 2022-03.

Simon Edvinsson did not return after exiting early in the second period because of an upper-body injury. Lalonde didn't have a postgame update on the 21-year-old defenseman’s status.

"Obviously, he only played a handful of minutes there," Lalonde said about Edvinsson. "Really good on our D-core. To play most of the game with five D, and a lot of those D are not accustomed to playing top-four minutes, I thought they gutted it out."

Scoring his 13th goal of the season on his 27th birthday, Alex DeBrincat put home Kane's pass on a 2-on-1 rush to push Detroit ahead 2-1 at 10:15 of the second period. It was the 160th time DeBrincat and Kane factored on the same tally, and the only U.S.-born teammates in NHL history to combine on more goals are captain Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks.

But 25 seconds later, Philadelphia erased its deficit when Tyson Foerster’s shot deflected into the back of the net off Noah Cates that evened it 2-2.

Michael Rasmussen and Joe Veleno then scored 1:22 apart, igniting the Little Caesars Arena crowd and sending the Red Wings into the second intermission up 4-2.

Rasmussen made it 3-2 at 16:05, getting the puck right after Compher won an offensive zone draw and sniping it past Ersson for his sixth goal of the season. At 17:27, Veleno received a dish from Christian Fischer on a 2-on-0 rush and found twine for his second tally of the campaign to extend it 4-2.

"In the room, we know that we're capable of scoring more but we don't want to give up more at the same time," Compher said. "I think for a good portion of the game tonight, we earned our goals by playing well defensively and the right way. That's the way you want to create offense, not trading chances all game long and trying to score more goals."

However, that score didn’t last long into the third period. After Ryan Poehling’s tip-in goal made it 4-3 at 3:50, Owen Tippet slipped a shot past Lyon 1:49 later to tie it 4-4.

"It would have been easy to get away from our game," Compher said. "But we kept it simple, stayed aggressive and pushed until we got one."

Reclaiming the lead for Detroit, Kane took advantage of a Philadelphia line change and buried a wrister from the left face-off circle to make it 5-4 at 7:32 of the third period. Moritz Seider's stretch pass helped set up Kane’s fourth goal of the season, which was also his 78th career game-winning tally and moved the veteran forward past Bill Guerin for the fourth-most by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.

"It's pretty cool," Kane said. "Growing up as an American, there's obviously a lot of guys you look up to that kind of pave the way for U.S.-born players. I don't think you really ever think as a player yourself you've reached some of the milestones or look at it that way, but I guess if you accumulate enough games and play for a long time maybe it starts happening. Been very fortunate in my career."

An empty-net goal from Raymond at 18:48 of the third period capped the scoring. Raymond is averaging better than a point-per-game pace to open the season, leading Detroit in assists (20) and points (33) through 31 games.

"We've done our job on the road, which is a credit to the guys," Lalonde said. "If you're going to stay and push to be in this battle, you got to take care of home ice. And for the most part, we've just been okay but a little run of late is a positive. We got to keep winning our games and taking points at home."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play the front half of a back-to-back home-and-home set with the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | PHI vs. DET | 12/18/24

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Kane's night

"We need offense from Patty. Good on him getting the two points. Obviously, they also caught themselves out there for two goals against too. I don't think we want to get into the trading goals and chances anywhere in our lineup, but really good sign. Patty's been having some touches. He's had the puck on his stick. He's had some looks. Felt like it was a matter of time."

Lalonde on Compher lighting the lamp on Wednesday

"We ask so much of him. Obviously, them on the power play now and he's a main cog on our penalty kill, and now we've asked him to check some top lines these last couple games at home. Of course we want the offense, but we just need him playing winning hockey and he's done that."

Kane on his game as of late

"It's nice to produce. I feel like playing with Cat and Copper, we've had a couple good games here in a row so try to continue that."

Compher on limiting Philadelphia's shots through 40 minutes and helping Lyon ease back into game action

"I think we want to do that every game. We want to play in their zone, and that's the best way to play defense is when we're playing in the O-zone, rumbling around and making them earn everything they get. I thought, besides the first 30 seconds, we did a really good job of that."

