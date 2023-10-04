RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

The Blackhawks responded on a power play at 9:59 to take a 3-2 lead, then scored an empty-net goal with 1:09 remaining to put the game away for good.
Red Wings goalie Ville Husso allowed one goal on 14 shots before being replaced midway through the second by professional tryout netminder Michael Hutchinson, who stopped 17 of 19 shots.
"I thought our young guys, who don’t have too much experience yet in this league, did a good job of holding their ground and fighting back," Veleno said. "We just need to bounce back from this one and move forward.”
NEXT UP: Detroit will continue its current three-game preseason road trip Wednesday night, visiting PPG Paints Arena to face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
QUOTABLE
Lalonde on dressing more inexperienced players Tuesday night
“It’s good. It’s opportunities for some of our inexperienced guys in a tougher situation, no different than what we faced at home with the some of the lines we faced. Some of our younger d-men had some experience against some of these top-caliber-type forwards."
Lalonde on Veleno
“I love the finish on both those plays. That’s a very good sign and good game from Joe. Had some looks and a big impact on the game, which was great.”
Veleno on his two-goal performance
“I felt good tonight. I think our line was clicking. We had some good chances and good o-zone time. We showed some flashes. Now we just got to keep going and be consistent here all throughout camp.”
Veleno on the pushback from Detroit’s younger players
“I thought we did a pretty good job of fighting back. They had pretty much their full lineup, a couple players missing."