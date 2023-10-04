News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

Veleno scores pair of goals; Chiarot records assist in preseason debut

By Jonathan Mills
CHICAGO -- Joe Veleno scored two goals for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-2 preseason loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Tuesday night.

“We gave ourselves a chance,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think they probably won a few more battles. We didn’t give ourselves a full chance with the number of turnovers we had.”

Detroit trailed, 1-0, after the first period despite outshooting Chicago, 14-12.

“We came out a little flat and gave them some momentum,” Veleno said. “They got their first goal pretty early, but I thought we did a better job in the second of putting pucks behind them.”

Just 60 seconds into the second, Veleno finished a cross-ice pass from Jonatan Berggren to even the score, 1-1. Ben Chiarot, playing his preseason debut, recorded the secondary assist.  

The Blackhawks regained the lead, 2-1, at 15:30 of the middle frame, and went into the second intermission with a 22-17 shot advantage.

At 4:49 of the third, Veleno tied the game again after cutting to the slot and sending Klim Kostin’s feed past Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek for a give-and-go goal to make it 2-2. Justin Holl assisted on Veleno’s second tally of the night.

The Blackhawks responded on a power play at 9:59 to take a 3-2 lead, then scored an empty-net goal with 1:09 remaining to put the game away for good.

Red Wings goalie Ville Husso allowed one goal on 14 shots before being replaced midway through the second by professional tryout netminder Michael Hutchinson, who stopped 17 of 19 shots.

"I thought our young guys, who don’t have too much experience yet in this league, did a good job of holding their ground and fighting back," Veleno said. "We just need to bounce back from this one and move forward.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will continue its current three-game preseason road trip Wednesday night, visiting PPG Paints Arena to face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on dressing more inexperienced players Tuesday night

“It’s good. It’s opportunities for some of our inexperienced guys in a tougher situation, no different than what we faced at home with the some of the lines we faced. Some of our younger d-men had some experience against some of these top-caliber-type forwards."

Lalonde on Veleno

“I love the finish on both those plays. That’s a very good sign and good game from Joe. Had some looks and a big impact on the game, which was great.”

Veleno on his two-goal performance

“I felt good tonight. I think our line was clicking. We had some good chances and good o-zone time. We showed some flashes. Now we just got to keep going and be consistent here all throughout camp.”

Veleno on the pushback from Detroit’s younger players

“I thought we did a pretty good job of fighting back. They had pretty much their full lineup, a couple players missing."