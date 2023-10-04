RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

CHICAGO -- Joe Veleno scored two goals for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-2 preseason loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Tuesday night.

“We gave ourselves a chance,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think they probably won a few more battles. We didn’t give ourselves a full chance with the number of turnovers we had.”

Detroit trailed, 1-0, after the first period despite outshooting Chicago, 14-12.

“We came out a little flat and gave them some momentum,” Veleno said. “They got their first goal pretty early, but I thought we did a better job in the second of putting pucks behind them.”