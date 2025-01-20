RECAP: Detroit drops 4-1 decision in Dallas

Kasper nets Detroit’s only goal in second half of back-to-back weekend set

DET_01.19.25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DALLAS -- The Detroit Red Wings came up short on the road for the second time in as many nights, taking a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

“That’s a good team over there,” J.T. Compher said. “I thought they had good intensity to start the game, and we made a few mistakes that gave them a little bit of life. Stuff that we talked about before the game that we knew we needed to take care of, and in the second and third periods we did take care of it. But against good teams like that, when they make you pay, they get some confidence. It’s kind of hard to build your way back into the game.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 22 saves for Red Wings (21-21-4; 46 points), while netminder Jake Oettinger turned away 33 shots for the Stars (29-16-1; 59 points).

“From our perspective, we looked at it from the defensive side and what we gave up,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Some real egregious errors by individuals again, and the whole group pays the price for them.”

Dallas lit the lamp first, going up 1-0 at 5:26 of the opening frame. Justin Hryckowian’s shot from in front was stopped by Lyon, but Matej Blumel crashed to the paint and finished the rebound from the low slot.

The Stars struck twice more within a 1:13 span a few minutes after the halfway point of the first period to jump ahead 3-0. Jason Robertson scooped up a rebound at the edge of the crease before sending it into the back of the net for a power-play goal at 13:05, then Mavrik Bourque backhanded Ilya Lyubushkin’s pass from the bottom of the left face-off circle at 14:18.

“The tough thing for me is the start [of Sunday’s game] wasn’t that bad except for some individual errors,” McLellan said. “First goal, we’ve got the puck on our tape and, not even really getting forechecked, we turn it over. The second one, we’re on the penalty kill and the puck is bouncing, but boy it’d be hard to do that over again. Third one, a poor backcheck sort of.”

Detroit doubled up Dallas in shots, 14-7, in the scoreless second period.

Scoring Detroit’s lone goal of the night, Marco Kasper deflected a shot in the slot from Simon Edvinsson to make it 3-1 at 12:01 of the third period. Captain Dylan Larkin also received an assist on Kasper’s sixth goal of the season.

In his last six games, Kasper has recorded seven points (four goals, three assists).

“We’re getting a lot of shots,” Compher said. “We do that more, and [our shots are] going to turn into better opportunities and better chances to score.”

Wyatt Johnston found one more goal for the Stars at 14:09 of the third period, lifting a backhand past Lyon to make it 4-1.

“It’s difficult when you spot them a few,” Lyon said. “Honestly, I think we have the right mindset though, where we come out in the second and we just try to wipe away the first and keep going. The third, just try to get better as well. We just got to keep that moment-by-moment mentality and continue to try to improve.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will drop the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | DAL vs. DET | 01/19/25

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on what he's learned and learning about the team

“We’re learning a lot about the group from Day 1 that we got here until now. There’s ups and downs. Players are beginning to react differently with errors and frustration, and we need to know those things. We’re beginning to understand maybe some buttons that we can or can’t push. Whatever we do, the end goal is to get the best out of the player and we’re still trying to figure that out.”

Compher on how much the play of Oettinger influenced Sunday’s result

“Two nights in a row, two really good goalies. We didn’t do enough to get bodies there, get in front of them and make it hard on them. We did at times, but you see the score. Obviously, not enough.”

Compher on this road trip overall and looking ahead to Tuesday’s game

“We knew we were going to play some good teams on this road trip. I think we’ve learned some things about our team that are good and positive that we saw in the second and third periods, stuff we can build on. That’s what we got to do, build on it and be ready right from the start against Philadelphia.”

Lyon on preventing frustration from creeping back in

“It’s hard. On a road trip, you’re playing good teams every night so you just can’t take anything for granted. We got another team that plays extremely hard here in two days, so we got to hit reset quick, move on and just grind.”

