RECAP: Detroit drops 4-1 decision in Dallas

DALLAS -- The Detroit Red Wings came up short on the road for the second time in as many nights, taking a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

“That’s a good team over there,” J.T. Compher said. “I thought they had good intensity to start the game, and we made a few mistakes that gave them a little bit of life. Stuff that we talked about before the game that we knew we needed to take care of, and in the second and third periods we did take care of it. But against good teams like that, when they make you pay, they get some confidence. It’s kind of hard to build your way back into the game.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 22 saves for Red Wings (21-21-4; 46 points), while netminder Jake Oettinger turned away 33 shots for the Stars (29-16-1; 59 points).

“From our perspective, we looked at it from the defensive side and what we gave up,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Some real egregious errors by individuals again, and the whole group pays the price for them.”

Dallas lit the lamp first, going up 1-0 at 5:26 of the opening frame. Justin Hryckowian’s shot from in front was stopped by Lyon, but Matej Blumel crashed to the paint and finished the rebound from the low slot.

The Stars struck twice more within a 1:13 span a few minutes after the halfway point of the first period to jump ahead 3-0. Jason Robertson scooped up a rebound at the edge of the crease before sending it into the back of the net for a power-play goal at 13:05, then Mavrik Bourque backhanded Ilya Lyubushkin’s pass from the bottom of the left face-off circle at 14:18.

“The tough thing for me is the start [of Sunday’s game] wasn’t that bad except for some individual errors,” McLellan said. “First goal, we’ve got the puck on our tape and, not even really getting forechecked, we turn it over. The second one, we’re on the penalty kill and the puck is bouncing, but boy it’d be hard to do that over again. Third one, a poor backcheck sort of.”

Detroit doubled up Dallas in shots, 14-7, in the scoreless second period.

Scoring Detroit’s lone goal of the night, Marco Kasper deflected a shot in the slot from Simon Edvinsson to make it 3-1 at 12:01 of the third period. Captain Dylan Larkin also received an assist on Kasper’s sixth goal of the season.

In his last six games, Kasper has recorded seven points (four goals, three assists).

“We’re getting a lot of shots,” Compher said. “We do that more, and [our shots are] going to turn into better opportunities and better chances to score.”

Wyatt Johnston found one more goal for the Stars at 14:09 of the third period, lifting a backhand past Lyon to make it 4-1.

“It’s difficult when you spot them a few,” Lyon said. “Honestly, I think we have the right mindset though, where we come out in the second and we just try to wipe away the first and keep going. The third, just try to get better as well. We just got to keep that moment-by-moment mentality and continue to try to improve.”

