RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Lyon's presence between the pipes on Thursday

"Excellent, just the confidence. Even him handling the puck, his rebound control. A couple of times, we had some zone time and he'd eat a puck and calm things down for a faceoff. Obviously made some big-time saves too, so a big part of why we got the point."

Copp on Thursday's OT loss

“It was a pretty tight-checking game overall, still a 3-2 game in overtime. Both teams were paying attention to defense for sure, knowing the offenses that the other team has. There was probably still the same amount of chances in each period, but just capitalized in the third. It’s tough when No. 97 and 29 are on the ice, anytime anything happens they’re dangerous. We did a pretty good job of holding them to just a few chances, but they don’t need many.”

Lyon on the challenges of facing a club like Edmonton

“It’s a good team. They did great. It’s always interesting playing teams like because you can kind of see where the bar is at and where you’re feeling. Obviously we came in knowing it’s going to be a good test. Just right off the bat, got to give credit to Wally (Jake Walman), two huge blocks in the first shift of the game. It really set the tone for our commitment.”