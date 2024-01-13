RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings broke a scoreless tie early in the third period but could not hold on against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, falling, 3-2, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.
Making his sixth consecutive start, goalie Alex Lyon turned in a strong 44-save effort for the Red Wings (20-16-5; 45 points), who, despite the loss, extended their point streak to four straight games. Netminder Calvin Pickard made 15 saves to help the Oilers (22-15-1; 45 points) tie a franchise record with their ninth consecutive victory.
“Obviously it feels bad right now, but huge point,” said Lyon, who moved to 8-4-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 13 games this season. “You got to take the positives from it.”