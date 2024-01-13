RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton

Lyon makes 44 saves for Red Wings, who drop first game of 2024 calendar year

DET-EDM 01:11:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings broke a scoreless tie early in the third period but could not hold on against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, falling, 3-2, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Making his sixth consecutive start, goalie Alex Lyon turned in a strong 44-save effort for the Red Wings (20-16-5; 45 points), who, despite the loss, extended their point streak to four straight games. Netminder Calvin Pickard made 15 saves to help the Oilers (22-15-1; 45 points) tie a franchise record with their ninth consecutive victory.

“Obviously it feels bad right now, but huge point,” said Lyon, who moved to 8-4-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 13 games this season. “You got to take the positives from it.”

After a scoreless 40 minutes, Andrew Copp gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 3:34 of the third period after skating to the top of the right faceoff circle before ripping a shot through traffic for his sixth goal of the season. The play was upheld after Edmonton unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference.

“I’ve been producing, it’s just been a lot of assists lately,” said Copp, who has tallied three points in his last five games. “But nice to get back into the goal column. But 5-on-5, I feel like I’ve maybe not been as good as I’ve wanted to. It’s kind of just right up there with everyone 5-on-5. Nice to see one go in, maybe get a little confidence that way.”

Pulling the Oilers even at 9:12 of the third period, Connor McDavid extended his point streak to nine straight games when he scored his 16th goal of the season to make it 1-1. Edmonton’s captain collected the puck just below Detroit’s blue line, maneuvered through the offensive zone and deked Lyon. 

“The IQ of McDavid to have the patience and poise not to touch that puck until (Leon) Draisaitl tagged all the way up was just as impressive as the finish," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said.  

Zach Hyman gave Edmonton its first lead of the night (2-1) at the 14-minute mark of the third period, but Olli Maatta tied the game just 2:03 later. Assisted by Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, Maatta scored his second goal of the season by pushing the puck over the goal line after it snuck through Pickard's pads.

With 12 seconds remaining in regulation, the Oilers' Evander Kane had a goal disallowed because of a hand pass by Derek Ryan. Darnell Nurse then netted the game-winner at 1:20 into the extra session, finishing a loose puck in the slot for his sixth goal of the season to seal the 3-2 final.

"I think, for the most part, you give a team like that two goals you give yourself a chance," Lalonde said. "We did tonight and we got a point."

NEXT UP: Detroit will open a weekend back-to-back set on Saturday night, first welcoming the Los Angeles Kings to Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Lyon's presence between the pipes on Thursday

"Excellent, just the confidence. Even him handling the puck, his rebound control. A couple of times, we had some zone time and he'd eat a puck and calm things down for a faceoff. Obviously made some big-time saves too, so a big part of why we got the point."

Copp on Thursday's OT loss

“It was a pretty tight-checking game overall, still a 3-2 game in overtime. Both teams were paying attention to defense for sure, knowing the offenses that the other team has. There was probably still the same amount of chances in each period, but just capitalized in the third. It’s tough when No. 97 and 29 are on the ice, anytime anything happens they’re dangerous. We did a pretty good job of holding them to just a few chances, but they don’t need many.”

Lyon on the challenges of facing a club like Edmonton

“It’s a good team. They did great. It’s always interesting playing teams like because you can kind of see where the bar is at and where you’re feeling. Obviously we came in knowing it’s going to be a good test. Just right off the bat, got to give credit to Wally (Jake Walman), two huge blocks in the first shift of the game. It really set the tone for our commitment.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday

PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday
Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors

Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors
‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game
RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2

RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Ducks on Sunday, looking to sweep three-game California road trip for first time since 2007-08

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Ducks on Sunday, looking to sweep three-game California road trip for first time since 2007-08
Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process

Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process
Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some more resilience,' edge Kings in shootout, 4-3

RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some more resilience,' edge Kings in shootout, 4-3
Alex DeBrincat named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto

Alex DeBrincat named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto
PREVIEW: Seeking second straight win on California road trip, Red Wings battle Kings on Thursday

PREVIEW: Seeking second straight win on California road trip, Red Wings battle Kings on Thursday
Lashoff enjoying new routine, responsibilities as Griffins assistant coach

Lashoff enjoying new routine, responsibilities as Griffins assistant coach
PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game California road trip in San Jose on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game California road trip in San Jose on Tuesday
Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids
RECAP: Bruins outlast Red Wings in New Year’s Eve battle, 5-3

RECAP: Bruins outlast Red Wings in New Year’s Eve battle, 5-3
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Boston Sunday at 5 p.m. for annual New Year’s Eve matchup

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Boston Sunday at 5 p.m. for annual New Year’s Eve matchup
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
RECAP: DeBrincat’s Gordie Howe Hat Trick powers Red Wings to a 5-4 overtime win over Predators on Friday night

RECAP: DeBrincat’s Gordie Howe Hat Trick powers Red Wings to a 5-4 overtime win over Predators on Friday night