RECAP: Behind 'really calm' Lyon, Red Wings shut out Devils, 4-0, on Thanksgiving Eve

Lyon makes 16 saves for Detroit, which scores three first-period goals in 1:12 span to propel past New Jersey

DET NJD 11:22:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Goalie Alex Lyon impressed in his Detroit Red Wings debut last Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden, playing with confidence and giving his club a chance to win.

And in his second straight start five days later, the 30-year-old netminder did much of the same.

Lyon stopped all 16 shots he faced in the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, helping the Red Wings shut out the New Jersey Devils, 4-0. It marked Lyon’s first win with Detroit and his second career NHL shutout.

"He's been outstanding the last couple games," Robby Fabbri said of Lyon. "But not only that, this whole year he's been grinding and staying ready. He proved that tonight, even in Sweden. We're all really happy he did good in there and did so well. It's huge for the group."

With the win, the Red Wings improved to 9-6-3 (21 points) on the season and earned its 100th career regular-season victory inside Little Caesars Arena. The Devils fell to 8-8-1 (17 points) overall.

"I've been waiting many years to build up for this opportunity," Lyon said. "I guess I just had to learn that nobody is given anything in this business. It's a results-oriented business. You just have to continue to bring your best every day."

Detroit seized control in the first period and never looked back, scoring three goals in 72 seconds all within the last four minutes of the frame. It was the fastest three goals the club has scored since Pavel Datsyuk, Tomas Kopecky and Brett Lebda scored 46 seconds apart on March 14, 2009 at the St. Louis Blues.

Lucas Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 16:58, finishing a give-and-go with Fabbri on a 2-on-1 rush to extend his goal streak to four straight games. J.T. Compher added the secondary assist.

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin made it 2-0 just 20 seconds later, taking a pass from Alex DeBrincat before spinning in front and sneaking a a backhand past New Jersey netminder Vitek Vanecek.

Shortly after Joe Veleno picked up the puck along the boards and got it to Daniel Sprong, he found Fabbri at the far post for a one-timer, pushing the Red Wings ahead, 3-0, at 18:10.

"We've been battling some good starts and not getting rewarded with some results," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Tonight we did. Obviously coming out of that period (ahead) 3-0, I thought was important."

Moritz Seider capped the scoring with a power-play goal at 9:05 of the second period, sending a shot from below the blue line that found its way through traffic for the 4-0 final. Sprong and Jake Walman picked up the assists on Seider’s second goal of the season.

Lalonde said he was pleased with Detroit's defensive effort against New Jersey.

"We took up space and didn't give them easy rushes," Lalonde said. "They did have some 3-on-2 looks, but we had some back pressure. Then we were just committed in the scoring area. We ate some pucks, didn't give up second looks. Again, I think a really calm Alex Lyon."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will battle the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Friday afternoon.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Wednesday's game

"A little more complete game, obviously I loved the way we defended. Didn't give up a whole lot. Alex was great. Still think there's some moments in our game we can manage a little bit better."

Fabbri on the energy at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night

"It was great. A big weekend with Thanksgiving, the Lions and Michigan (football). It was nice to come home from Sweden with a couple tough losses and show up for (the fans) tonight."

Fabbri on Detroit's strong start

"We've been emphasizing that, to fix our starts, and we've done that. Tonight was just about closing it out and playing the full 60 (minutes)."

Lyon on playing with a three-goal lead after the opening frame

"It's huge. I felt like it was pretty similar to when we were in Sweden. I thought the boys played great and from my perspective, that's all you can ask for. It goes a long way, that they have the confidence in me and I have all the confidence in them. It's just a good start and a lot more work to go."