RECAP: Behind 'really calm' Lyon, Red Wings shut out Devils, 4-0, on Thanksgiving Eve

DETROIT -- Goalie Alex Lyon impressed in his Detroit Red Wings debut last Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden, playing with confidence and giving his club a chance to win.

And in his second straight start five days later, the 30-year-old netminder did much of the same.

Lyon stopped all 16 shots he faced in the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, helping the Red Wings shut out the New Jersey Devils, 4-0. It marked Lyon’s first win with Detroit and his second career NHL shutout.

"He's been outstanding the last couple games," Robby Fabbri said of Lyon. "But not only that, this whole year he's been grinding and staying ready. He proved that tonight, even in Sweden. We're all really happy he did good in there and did so well. It's huge for the group."

With the win, the Red Wings improved to 9-6-3 (21 points) on the season and earned its 100th career regular-season victory inside Little Caesars Arena. The Devils fell to 8-8-1 (17 points) overall.

"I've been waiting many years to build up for this opportunity," Lyon said. "I guess I just had to learn that nobody is given anything in this business. It's a results-oriented business. You just have to continue to bring your best every day."