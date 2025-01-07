PREVIEW: Seeking fifth consecutive victory, Red Wings entertain Senators on Tuesday 

DETROIT – An exciting Atlantic Division matchup will kick off a four-game homestand for the Detroit Red Wings, who can extend their season-high winning streak to five straight contests when they host the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.
Just two points separate Detroit (17-18-4; 38 points) and Ottawa (19-17-2; 40 points) in the Atlantic Division standings heading into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop, which will be broadcasted on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“We’ve kind of worked ourselves back into a position where we’re playing meaningful games, but that just shows how tight it is,” Patrick Kane said. “Things can change overnight. Things can change day to day. That’s why every game is so important from here on out.”