PREVIEW: Seeking fifth consecutive victory, Red Wings entertain Senators on Tuesday 

The Red Wings want to defend home ice after taking care of business on their recent two-game road trip, which featured a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets last Thursday and a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

“I think we’ve made some changes to our game that will help us no matter what time frame we’re in with [head coach Todd McLellan],” Kane said. “You got to take advantage of it, right? These are exciting times and changes to our game to help us play a little bit more aggressive and be on our toes. I think everyone wants to play like that, so I think we’re all getting more confident by the day.”

Kane is currently enjoying a four-game point streak after he recorded two assists against the Jets, which marked his second consecutive multi-point game and seventh multi-point performance of the season.

In his last 10 games, Kane has notched 11 points (five goals, six assists).

“I think I could kind of feel it coming, even when I was struggling a little bit,” Kane said about his recent production. “I could kind of feel chances starting to come and create a little bit more. I felt a little bit unlucky at the start of the year, but at the same time you’re still not playing as well as you should have.”