PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Bruins to Little Caesars Arena for first time this season on Saturday

Other than goalie Cam Talbot starting and Justin Holl back in the mix, head coach Derek Lalonde said the Red Wings’ lineup against the Bruins will look very similar to how it did on Thursday.

“We’re going to go same forward group, but get Justin Holl in,” Lalonde said after Friday’s practice. “Haven’t decided for who yet, just want to keep our D going and some rhythm. We need to find some consistency with whoever plays on the given night.”

Boston ended a three-game skid by blanking the Utah Hockey Club, 1-0, on Thursday in Joe Sacco’s debut as interim head coach after Jim Montgomery was relieved of his duties on Tuesday.

Currently three points ahead of the Red Wings in the Atlantic Division standings, the Bruins are led offensively this season by David Pastrnak (8-10—18), who has four points in his last five games. Captain Brad Marchand (5-9—14) has the second-most goals and points on the team, while Elias Lindholm (3-7—10) is third in scoring.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves on Thursday for his second shutout of the campaign, and owns a 4-2-1 record with a 2.38 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in eight games. Fellow netminder Jeremy Swayman, who signed an eight-year contract with the Boston on Oct. 6, is 5-7-2 with a 3.47 GAA, .884 SV% and has one shutout in 14 games.

“They’ve had success, and being one of the top teams in the league, it’s still keeping the puck out of the net,” Lalonde said about the Bruins. “I know they’ve relied on some world-class goaltending over the last couple years.”