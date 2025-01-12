PREVIEW: Red Wings take season-high winning streak into Sunday’s matchup vs. Kraken

Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 3 p.m.

DET-SEA 01:12:25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Determined to stretch their season-high winning streak to seven straight games, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (19-18-4; 42 points) and the Kraken (17-22-3; 37 points) is set for 3 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We knew we had the potential in this group, and we’re starting to realize some of it,” Justin Holl said. “Again, we can’t get complacent and act like we’re the greatest team in the world. We just got to come to play every night and try to keep this thing rolling as long as possible.”

Detroit continues its four-game homestand after holding off the Chicago Blackhawks for a 5-3 victory on Friday. Getting offensive contributions throughout their lineup, the Red Wings forwards combined for 10 points (four goals, six assists) and the defensemen accounted for four points (one goal, three assists) in the win.

Justin Holl, Patrick Kane, Todd McLellan Media Availability | Jan. 11, 2025

“We’re playing with more aggression, so we put ourselves in better positions to have more time and space,” said Patrick Kane, who tallied three assists on Friday. “I think that was a great example in the second period [against Chicago], when we really took over that game. Our first period wasn’t the best, but our second period we really took it to them.”

With Friday’s victory, Detroit improved to 6-1-0 under head coach Todd McLellan. When asked how adjusting to McLellan and assistant coach Trent Yawney behind the bench has been, Holl said an in-season NHL coaching change like this “gets pretty normal pretty quick.”

“That first day is obviously very strange,” Holl said. “Second day is a little bit more normal and then honestly, from there, you’re just like ‘This is what it is.’ Our profession is an ever-changing sort of deal. There’s a very fluid situation all the time, whether it be personnel or coaches. So, we’re kind of used to it.”

Tied with the Anaheim Ducks for seventh in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak by rallying on the road to defeat the Buffalo Sabres, 6-2, on Saturday.

Jared McCann is currently enjoying a three-game point streak and leads the Kraken in scoring this season with 39 points (13 goals, 19 assists). Along with Chandler Stephenson (5-24—29), Jaden Schwartz (13-14—27) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (12-15—27) have passed the 25-point mark this season.

Goalie Joey Daccord made 33 saves in Buffalo on Saturday, marking his first start since Dec. 22. He’s shared the net this season with Philipp Grubauer, who owns a 5-13-1 record with a 3.63 goals-against average and .875 save percentage.

“We’re in a good spot right now,” Kane said ahead of Detroit’s first game of the season against Seattle. “Just trying to ride it out.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings top Blackhawks, 5-3, for sixth straight victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak going, host Blackhawks on Friday

McLellan sends out heartfelt thoughts to people affected by Los Angeles wildfires

RECAP: Red Wings get ‘two great points’ with 3-2 overtime victory over Senators

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

PREVIEW: Seeking fifth consecutive victory, Red Wings entertain Senators on Tuesday 

Upcoming four-game homestand offers plenty of opportunity for Red Wings, who want to build off successful two-game road trip

RECAP: Special teams at forefront for Red Wings in ‘big win’ at Jets, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting, embracing tough road test in Winnipeg on Saturday

RECAP: Resiliency, regaining momentum instrumental in Red Wings’ 5-4 road victory over Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game road trip with battle against Blue Jackets on Thursday

McLellan ‘wouldn’t put any type of ceiling’ on Seider

RECAP: Red Wings will carry ‘a good feeling’ into the New Year after outlasting Penguins, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Penguins meet for New Year’s Eve clash at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

Red Wings sign Ondřej Becher to three-year, entry-level contract

McLellan settling in as head coach of the Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue four-game homestand with matchup against Capitals on Sunday

RECAP: McLellan’s debut behind Red Wings’ bench spoiled in 5-2 loss to Maple Leafs

‘He’ll have the ability to take us to another level here’: Yzerman talks hiring McLellan as head coach, changes behind Red Wings’ bench 

PREVIEW: McLellan set for debut as Red Wings’ head coach on Friday night against Maple Leafs

Red Wings name Todd McLellan Head Coach

Red Wings assign William Lagesson and William Wallinder to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings plan to use NHL’s holiday break as a reset after being shut out by Blues, 4-0

Red Wings recall William Wallinder from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, Red Wings welcome Blues on Monday 

RECAP: Red Wings score first, but drop 5-1 decision at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Embracing quick turnaround, Detroit looks to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings can't hold third-period lead in 4-3 loss to Canadiens 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Canadiens kick off home-and-home back-to-back set in Detroit on Friday

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane nets go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers, 6-4, for second straight win on home ice

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for showdown with Flyers on Wednesday

‘It’s great to do this’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer use annual Hometown Holiday Assist to give back to local youth

Red Wings look to carry momentum from weekend into next two practice days

Red Wings assign Jack Campbell to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Petry scores twice to help Red Wings earn 'huge win' over Maple Leafs, 4-2

PREVIEW: Motivated to defend home ice, Detroit faces Toronto on Saturday

Red Wings recall Jack Campbell from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot makes 32 saves for Detroit in 4-1 loss to Philadelphia

PREVIEW: Going for second straight road win, Red Wings face Flyers on Thursday

As Red Wings prepare for Flyers, Talbot and Lyon return to practice on Wednesday

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Cossa's NHL debut part of Red Wings' 'massive' 6-5 shootout win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Buffalo for Atlantic Division clash on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings take 2-1 loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

Larkin and Raymond honored to participate at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

RECAP: Detroit comes up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap two-game road trip with matchup against Senators on Thursday