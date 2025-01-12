PREVIEW: Red Wings take season-high winning streak into Sunday’s matchup vs. Kraken

DETROIT -- Determined to stretch their season-high winning streak to seven straight games, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (19-18-4; 42 points) and the Kraken (17-22-3; 37 points) is set for 3 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We knew we had the potential in this group, and we’re starting to realize some of it,” Justin Holl said. “Again, we can’t get complacent and act like we’re the greatest team in the world. We just got to come to play every night and try to keep this thing rolling as long as possible.”

Detroit continues its four-game homestand after holding off the Chicago Blackhawks for a 5-3 victory on Friday. Getting offensive contributions throughout their lineup, the Red Wings forwards combined for 10 points (four goals, six assists) and the defensemen accounted for four points (one goal, three assists) in the win.