PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for Saturday’s divisional road tilt against Canadiens

MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their December slate with consecutive road games against Atlantic Division rivals, first battling the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (12-7-3; 27 points) and Canadiens (10-11-2; 22 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

After Saturday’s Original Six clash, Detroit will face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

“They’re all important (points),” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think it’s more just simply about us and playing the game correctly.”