PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game road trip with battle against Blue Jackets on Thursday

COLUMBUS – Looking to carry over the momentum from the second half of their recent four-game homestand, the Detroit Wings will go for their third straight win when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (15-18-4; 34 points) and Blue Jackets (16-16-6; 38 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). Thursday’s matchup begins the season series between the Eastern Conference clubs, who will face off next in Detroit on Feb. 27 and then at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, for the NHL’s 2025 Stadium Series on March 1.

“I’m excited to see how our team will respond on the road because we’re a week into [being] together as a group,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We have concepts in place, and they feel good about themselves.”