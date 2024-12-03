PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off two-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday 

Husso set to make first start between the pipes for Detroit since Nov. 9

DET-BOSTON 12:03:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

BOSTON -- On the first stop of their two-game road trip against Atlantic Division clubs, the Detroit Red Wings will visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (10-11-3; 23 points) and Bruins (12-11-3; 27 points) is set for 7:00 p.m., with streaming available exclusively on ESPN+ and HULU. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Following Tuesday’s matchup, Detroit will battle the Ottawa Senators (10-12-2; 22 points) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

“We need to keep improving,” said goalie Ville Husso, who will start in net against Boston. “We’re 2-1-1 in our last four games. [On Sunday] we were one point away, so we just got to try to get those wins and go game by game. Two wins for us [on this road trip] would be huge.”

The Red Wings visit Beantown after falling in overtime, 5-4, to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonatan Berggren had a goal and an assist, while Lucas Raymond, Marco Kasper and captain Dylan Larkin each notched two helpers for Detroit, which has seen six of its last seven games decided by one goal.

Sunday’s overtime setback gave the Red Wings points in five of their last seven games, but head coach Derek Lalonde stressed how every opportunity to pocket an extra point matters over the course of a season.

“Looking back, [Sunday’s game] was a missed opportunity,” Lalonde said. “I thought we were the better team for most of the night. We lost our way a little bit in the second [period], and we couldn’t close it out. It’s an okay point, but it’s certainly a game you want. You’re talking about a 3-1 week; it just feels different. Traction is something we’re looking for, but we’ve got to stay at it. We’ve got an opportunity [on Tuesday].”

Ahead of Tuesday’s optional morning skate in Boston, Detroit recalled William Lagesson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed Patrick Kane on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 23.

Meanwhile, the Bruins sit in third place in the Atlantic Division and have won four of their last six games, most recently taking a 6-3 decision over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. David Pastrnak scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season on Sunday, and also leads Boston in assists (14) and points (23).

“He’s a true goal scorer,” Lalonde said about Pastrnak. “That’s what makes him special. Goal scorers like that can score from any situation. They can score from distance. That’s what makes those types of players special.”

In their first meeting this season, netminder Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves to help the Bruins outlast the Red Wings, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 23. The Original Six clubs will complete their season series in Detroit on March 29.

“They’re more conscious of defending,” Lalonde said. “I think when the coaching change came in, they were going to work more on keeping it out of their net. They’ve done that.”

News Feed

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

For Cossa, earning first NHL recall to Red Wings ‘a dream come true’

Red wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings get a point, but lose Talbot to injury in 5-4 overtime loss to Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings and visiting Canucks square off on Sunday afternoon

Red Wings lose back-and-forth battle to Devils, 5-4

PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

RECAP: Raymond scores in overtime to send Red Wings past Flames, 2-1, on Thanksgiving Eve

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flames for annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces Black Friday sales for Red Wings and Tigers tickets

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

RECAP: Red Wings 'could have folded the tents' but 'fought until the bitter end' to pull off 4-2 comeback win over Islanders

PREVIEW: On the road, Red Wings out to sweep season series with Islanders on Monday  

Red Wings activate Tim Gettinger from injured non-roster;assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop tight battle to Bruins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Bruins to Little Caesars Arena for first time this season on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘hung in there, battled’ to rally past Islanders, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night on Thursday

Red Wings want to take advantage of home-heavy stretch of schedule

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game road trip with 5-4 OT loss to Sharks

Red Wings assign defenseman William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip on Monday against Sharks

Red Wings recall defenseman William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PWHL returns to Detroit in takeover tour of neutral-site games

RECAP: Red Wings finish back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back in Los Angeles on Saturday to conclude back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings let two-goal lead slip in 6-4 loss to Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin California leg of four-game road trip on Friday in Anaheim

Kasper learning on the fly, finding his role with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings will travel to California ‘with a smile’ after defeating Penguins in overtime, 3-2 

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With bags packed, Red Wings start four-game road trip on Wednesday against Penguins

Red Wings to celebrate Pavel Datsyuk’s Hockey Hall of Fame Induction prior to game on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena

RECAP: Red Wings shut out for first time this season in 4-0 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Rangers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Comerica, on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Toronto, 3-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up two-game road trip on Friday against Maple Leafs

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

Red Wings focused on getting necessary reps, rest amid busy schedule 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘put good foot forward’ with 4-1 victory over Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Red Wings meet Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday

Red Wings trying to maximize practice time amid daily grind of season

RECAP: Larkin, Talbot help Red Wings put on 'good performance at home' to defeat Sabres, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Sabres for Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday

Ten games into 2024-25 season, Red Wings recognize improvement areas and importance of building confidence

RECAP: Early deficit costs Red Wings in 6-2 loss to Jets  

Johansson adjusting his game to NHL

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Jets to meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday