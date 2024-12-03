PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off two-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday 

BOSTON -- On the first stop of their two-game road trip against Atlantic Division clubs, the Detroit Red Wings will visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (10-11-3; 23 points) and Bruins (12-11-3; 27 points) is set for 7:00 p.m., with streaming available exclusively on ESPN+ and HULU. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Following Tuesday’s matchup, Detroit will battle the Ottawa Senators (10-12-2; 22 points) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

“We need to keep improving,” said goalie Ville Husso, who will start in net against Boston. “We’re 2-1-1 in our last four games. [On Sunday] we were one point away, so we just got to try to get those wins and go game by game. Two wins for us [on this road trip] would be huge.”