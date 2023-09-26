PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will begin their 2023-24 preseason schedule Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).

After concluding 2023 Training Camp in Traverse City on Monday, Detroit now enters the next critical phase of preparation for the 2023-24 regular season: facing NHL competition.

The Red Wings will play eight preseason games, featuring two contests each against the Penguins, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs.