Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Detroit set to play eight exhibition games before opening regular season Oct. 12 at New Jersey

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will begin their 2023-24 preseason schedule Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).

After concluding 2023 Training Camp in Traverse City on Monday, Detroit now enters the next critical phase of preparation for the 2023-24 regular season: facing NHL competition.

The Red Wings will play eight preseason games, featuring two contests each against the Penguins, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Second-year head coach Derek Lalonde said the home-and-home sets are opportunities for players to prove they belong on Detroit’s Opening Night roster.  

“Everyone is going to get plenty of game time,” Lalonde said. “Some more than others, obviously. There will be a purpose to that.”

Overall, Lalonde said he likes the way camp played out.  

“Even in the Red & White game, you could see a little more organization with our structure,” Lalonde said. “I know it’s a small thing, but even our sets and face-offs guys were on the same page. It looked organized and detailed. It’s still a huge work in progress.”

Derek Lalonde | Media Availability | 09/25/23

Applying lessons learned in Traverse City is what the Red Wings aim to “rinse and repeat” throughout the preseason, according to Lalonde.

“You’re just working off your process of improving from the games and holes within your game,” Lalonde said. “Even from our Red & White game, we’ll be making some improvements, enhancements and where we want to be into Pittsburgh.”

The Red Wings’ expanded roster currently stands at 54 players, and features a combination of veterans, rookies and tryouts. Lalonde said he plans to use the entire preseason slate to experiment with line combinations and defense pairs.

“We’ll like to have our group by that last exhibition game on that Saturday (Oct. 7 vs. Toronto),” Lalonde said. “Probably a few extra guys hanging around then, maybe make a decision off that game. That’s probably the target.”