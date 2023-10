DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their 2023-24 preseason schedule Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will air on Bally Sports Detroit.

After dressing a younger lineup in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime road loss to the Maple Leafs, Detroit is expected to treat Saturday’s matchup as a dress rehearsal for its regular-season opener Oct. 12 at New Jersey.