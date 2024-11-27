PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flames for annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday

Kane (upper body) set to miss second game in a row; Husso will back up Talbot in net because Lyon ‘tweaked something’ during Wednesday’s morning skate

DET-CGY 11:27:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – A fan-favorite annual tradition continues at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, as the Detroit Red Wings will host the Calgary Flames for an exciting Thanksgiving Eve matchup.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (9-10-2; 20 points) and Flames (12-7-3; 27 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“Great opportunity tonight,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Hope to build off a good win the other night.”

The Red Wings are back on home ice after scoring three goals in the final 8:40 of regulation to complete a 4-2 comeback win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday. Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson had two points (one goal, one assist) each for Detroit, which improved to 5-1-0 against the Islanders dating back to Oct. 30, 2023.

Captain Dylan Larkin wants the Red Wings to keep playing with a high compete level, which the 28-year-old said the club has displayed since returning from its month-long four-game road trip that went from Nov. 13-18.

“I thought when we played Boston [last Saturday], we matched it,” Larkin said. “They came out with fire after what they’ve been through; they fired their coach. They came out and played hard and played well defensively. So did we. We matched it and carried it on. The season has been up and down, but that was a big win for us [on Monday].”

Lalonde said Cam Talbot will start and Ville Husso will back up the 37-year-old goalie against the Flames because Alex Lyon “tweaked something” during Wednesday’s morning skate.

Dylan Larkin & Derek Lalonde - Morning Skate | Nov. 27, 2024

Lalonde also announced Patrick Kane will miss his second straight game.

“[Kane] took some reps today, as you saw, but did not take the power play,” Lalonde said. “I think he’s inching closer. He’ll stay in that day-to-day situation.”

The Flames enter Wednesday’s game ranked second in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, and had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Rasmus Andersson leads Calgary with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) this season, followed by Jonathan Huberdeau (seven goals, five assists), Nazem Kadri (six goals, six assists) and MacKenzie Weegar (three goals, nine assists) are tied for second in scoring with 12 points apiece. Goalies Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar have combined for a 2.57 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this season.

“We’ll have our hands full tonight,” Lalonde said. “Watching Calgary back, you can see why they’re one of the top teams in the league. Unbelievable balance throughout their lineup.”

