PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flames for annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday

DETROIT – A fan-favorite annual tradition continues at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, as the Detroit Red Wings will host the Calgary Flames for an exciting Thanksgiving Eve matchup.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (9-10-2; 20 points) and Flames (12-7-3; 27 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“Great opportunity tonight,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Hope to build off a good win the other night.”

The Red Wings are back on home ice after scoring three goals in the final 8:40 of regulation to complete a 4-2 comeback win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday. Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson had two points (one goal, one assist) each for Detroit, which improved to 5-1-0 against the Islanders dating back to Oct. 30, 2023.