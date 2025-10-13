PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for Monday matinee in Toronto

TORONTO – Hitting the road for the first time in their 2025-26 campaign, the Detroit Red Wings will go for a home-and-home series sweep against the Toronto Maple Leafs when the Original Six clubs clash at Scotiabank Arena on Monday afternoon.
Puck drop is now set for 2 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). For the Red Wings (1-1-0; 2 points) Monday’s matinee will serve as a great early-season opportunity to build on the confidence gained and positives from Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs (1-1-0; 2 points).
“From Game 1 to Game 2, I thought we managed the game a lot better,” Mason Appleton said. “We made a lot better puck decisions, better reads defensively, limited their speed and time with the puck. We just got to replicate that and have the same type of game plan because when we turned that switch in the second [period], it definitely worked.”