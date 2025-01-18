PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the ice in Tampa Bay on Saturday

TAMPA BAY -- Another Atlantic Division clash in the Sunshine State is up next for the Detroit Red Wings, who will go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Lightning at AMALIE Arena on Saturday night.

Saturday marks the first meeting of the season series between the Red Wings (21-19-4; 46 points) and Lightning (24-16-3; 51 points). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit). Detroit and Tampa Bay will meet again in a week (Jan. 25) at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings took the first game of their four-game road trip, scoring three power-play goals in a 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Captain Dylan Larkin was an offensive standout, recording two goals and an assist for his first three-point game of the season, and netminder Cam Talbot also shined with 41 saves.