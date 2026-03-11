RECAP: Detroit sees Copp depart with lower-body injury, multiple leads slip away in 4-3 loss at Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Tuesday night, not only did the Detroit Red Wings fall short in avenging last Saturday’s setback to the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena, but they also had to play without Andrew Copp after he sustained a lower-body injury with 6:42 left in the second period of an eventual 4-3 loss at Amerant Bank Arena.

“Obviously, he didn’t come back,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said of Copp, who was helped off the ice after Tomas Nosek fell on him on a face-off. “He’s being evaluated now, and he’ll need more evaluation tomorrow. Doubtful for Tampa.”

Goaltender John Gibson made 22 saves for Detroit (36-22-7; 79 points), while goaltender Daniil Tarasov stopped 25 shots for Florida (32-29-3; 67 points).

“It’s never good to see a guy get injured and obviously, [Copp is] a big part of our team,” Marco Kasper said. “We lost Larks [last Saturday], and you don’t want to see that. Both are going to come back as soon as possible. In the game, I thought we played really well. The third period, they pressured a lot. We got a goal there, but we just got to make sure we close the game out. We definitely could’ve gotten a point, so really frustrating we lost that game.”

The Red Wings led the Panthers 11-5 in shot attempts when it was time for the first intermission, but it was the hosts who were up 1-0. That’s because right before the halfway mark of the opening frame, Jesper Boqvist moved up the left-wing half wall before his shot towards the net was tipped in by Vinnie Hinostroza at 9:48.

But the Red Wings tied it 3:54 into the second period when Patrick Kane jumped all over the rebound of Moritz Seider’s point shot that was initially stopped by Tarasov, getting the score to 1-1. Alex DeBrincat picked up the secondary assist on Kane’s 10th goal of the campaign.

“A lot of ups and downs tonight,” Kane said. “A lot of things going on with injuries and guys missing shifts. Not your usual game, a little bit chaotic, but I thought a lot of guys stepped up and did a great job.”