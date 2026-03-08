PREVIEW: Faulk expected to make Red Wings debut in New Jersey on Sunday

NEWARK, N.J. -- Along with beginning a four-game, eight-day road trip, the Detroit Red Wings are expected to see 2026 NHL Trade deadline acquisition Justin Faulk don the Winged Wheel for the first time when they battle the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday night.
“We’re going to have to figure out how comfortable he’ll be in playing with certain partners,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said of the 33-year-old defenseman. “We may think, ‘Okay, he’ll fit real good with Ben Chiarot.’ That is the plan a little bit, is to put him there and get your four guys rolling out, but we have to pay attention to who he’s playing well with and how the chemistry goes with his partner.”
Puck drop for Sunday’s nationally televised (ESPN) Eastern Conference matchup between Detroit (35-21-7; 77 points) and New Jersey (32-29-2; 66 points) is set for 7 p.m. Fans can also tune into 97.1 The Ticket, the Red Wings’ flagship radio station. The Red Wings came up just short in the first meeting of the three-game season series against the Devils, a 4-3 loss at Prudential Center back on Nov. 24.