PREVIEW: Faulk expected to make Red Wings debut in New Jersey on Sunday

Larkin (lower body) day-to-day, won’t play against Devils but will travel with club on four-game road trip

MAR8_Gameday_WEB (1)
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

NEWARK, N.J. -- Along with beginning a four-game, eight-day road trip, the Detroit Red Wings are expected to see 2026 NHL Trade deadline acquisition Justin Faulk don the Winged Wheel for the first time when they battle the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday night.

“We’re going to have to figure out how comfortable he’ll be in playing with certain partners,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said of the 33-year-old defenseman. “We may think, ‘Okay, he’ll fit real good with Ben Chiarot.’ That is the plan a little bit, is to put him there and get your four guys rolling out, but we have to pay attention to who he’s playing well with and how the chemistry goes with his partner.”

Puck drop for Sunday’s nationally televised (ESPN) Eastern Conference matchup between Detroit (35-21-7; 77 points) and New Jersey (32-29-2; 66 points) is set for 7 p.m. Fans can also tune into 97.1 The Ticket, the Red Wings’ flagship radio station. The Red Wings came up just short in the first meeting of the three-game season series against the Devils, a 4-3 loss at Prudential Center back on Nov. 24.

In its two-game homestand finale, a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Detroit cashed in at the front end of a 5-on-3 power play to tie things up at one apiece midway through the second period before allowing two unanswered final-frame goals.

“I think we have to be sharp all over,” McLellan said. “The opening game of the two against Vegas -- a good start, we’re playing then we get a little bit hesitant in the game and suddenly it comes back to bite you. We kept that team to one goal with eight minutes left, then they earned it. [Against Florida], we are very sloppy on one play and when you’re not scoring enough, and the chances aren’t going in for you as regularly as you’d like them to be, that type of mistake has to be eliminated. So, we got to clean everything up.”  

During Saturday afternoon’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard skated and recently re-acquired David Perron (sports hernia) did too but in a non-contact jersey while captain Dylan Larkin (lower body) and Lucas Raymond (maintenance day) both didn’t participate.

“Larks won’t play [on Sunday],” McLellan said of the 29-year-old captain, who will travel with the team on this trip. “He’ll need some time to recover. I can’t give you a timeline on that right now, but he will be out.”

Acquired via trade from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Perron will also be with the Red Wings on the road this week.

“It feels pretty seamless walking in,” Perron said. “The guys are very welcoming, and it’s exciting. They’re in a good spot too and have done a hell of a job to put themselves in this situation. We want to keep improving on it.”

As far as Brandsegg-Nygard, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Saturday morning, he confirmed that Detroit’s coaching staff told him he’ll be in the lineup versus the Devils. The 20-year-old forward appeared in nine games with the Red Wings to begin this season before going on to record 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 50 contests for the Griffins.

“I feel like I’ve grown in the North American style of hockey with how many games I’ve had this season,” Brandsegg-Nygard said. “I’m still trying to learn that, but I feel like I’m getting used to it.”

New Jersey, following both Florida and Vegas, will be Detroit’s third consecutive opponent skating in the second half of a back-to-back set. Currently nine points behind the Boston Bruins for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, the Devils extended their winning streak to four straight games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday.

At the top of New Jersey’s points leaderboard sits Jesper Bratt with 48 (14 goals, 34 assists), captain Nico Hischier with 46 (21 goals, 25 assists) and Jack Hughes with 45 (15 goals, 30 assists). After netminder Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves on Saturday, fellow goalie Jake Allen will likely start for the Devils on Sunday.

News Feed

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Larkin exits with undisclosed injury in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Florida

Yzerman on Red Wings’ additions of Perron, Faulk ahead of 2026 NHL Trade Deadline: ‘Try to improve the team and give us a better chance of making the playoffs’

Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft from Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Elmer Söderblom

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap brief two-game homestand with Atlantic Division clash against Panthers on Friday

RECAP: Extra point slips away from Red Wings, who drop 4-3 overtime decision to Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Two-game homestand begins for Red Wings against Golden Knights on Wednesday

‘It really means the world to them and to us’: Red Wings, Gallagher host Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Athletes for third year in a row

RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some emotion and battled' to defeat Predators, 4-2, in finale of three-game road trip

RECAP: Detroit’s lack of execution results in 5-2 loss at Carolina

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Larkin, Gibson lead the way in Red Wings' 2-1 overtime road win over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from Olympic break, battle Senators for opener of three-game road trip on Thursday

‘An incredible experience and something that I’ll remember forever’: Larkin discusses winning Olympic gold with Team USA

Raymond, Seider ‘happy to be back’ in Detroit following Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’ 

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand

Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'