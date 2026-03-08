PREVIEW: Faulk expected to make Red Wings debut in New Jersey on Sunday

In its two-game homestand finale, a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Detroit cashed in at the front end of a 5-on-3 power play to tie things up at one apiece midway through the second period before allowing two unanswered final-frame goals.

“I think we have to be sharp all over,” McLellan said. “The opening game of the two against Vegas -- a good start, we’re playing then we get a little bit hesitant in the game and suddenly it comes back to bite you. We kept that team to one goal with eight minutes left, then they earned it. [Against Florida], we are very sloppy on one play and when you’re not scoring enough, and the chances aren’t going in for you as regularly as you’d like them to be, that type of mistake has to be eliminated. So, we got to clean everything up.”

During Saturday afternoon’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard skated and recently re-acquired David Perron (sports hernia) did too but in a non-contact jersey while captain Dylan Larkin (lower body) and Lucas Raymond (maintenance day) both didn’t participate.

“Larks won’t play [on Sunday],” McLellan said of the 29-year-old captain, who will travel with the team on this trip. “He’ll need some time to recover. I can’t give you a timeline on that right now, but he will be out.”

Acquired via trade from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Perron will also be with the Red Wings on the road this week.

“It feels pretty seamless walking in,” Perron said. “The guys are very welcoming, and it’s exciting. They’re in a good spot too and have done a hell of a job to put themselves in this situation. We want to keep improving on it.”