PREVIEW: Red Wings' four-game road trip shifts to Florida, where they first battle Panthers on Tuesday

SUNRISE, FLA. -- Moving onto the Sunshine State segment of their four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will face the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night.
“Every game is important and means something,” Justin Faulk said. “Not to say that the others don’t throughout the year, but these [late-season] ones are of huge importance. Everyone is fighting. All the little details matter. You want to be feeling good going into the playoffs, too. You got to get there first, but you want your game to be sharp and it’s all the little things that kind of get you that momentum and it slowly builds.”
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). This is the third of four meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals this season, including the second in the last five days after the Red Wings (36-21-7; 79 points) fell in a 3-1 decision to the Panthers (31-29-3; 65 points) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.
“It’s a tough matchup,” Faulk said. “It’s always a fun one to play against a team like this, and that’s proven. Just because they’re not having a great year in the standings doesn’t mean that they forgot how to play hockey. Those guys aren’t going to give us an easy night, that’s for sure.”