PREVIEW: Red Wings' four-game road trip shifts to Florida, where they first battle Panthers on Tuesday

Detroit’s longest road trek this month started in shutout fashion on Sunday, a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in which Faulk made his Red Wings debut and Moritz Seider recorded three points (one goal, two assists) while James van Riemsdyk (one goal, one assist) and Patrick Kane (two assists) each had two.

“I thought we played decent games against Vegas and Florida,” said Dominik Shine, who scored his first career NHL goal on Sunday. “We didn’t get the wins, so we just kept it really simple. I think we were really good on the forecheck, which made it easy for our D to pinch down and create some offense. I thought we did a really good job.”

Goalies John Gibson and Cam Talbot shared the workload between the pipes versus the Devils, combining to turn aside 31 shots. Talbot played the third period in relief of Gibson, who sustained an undisclosed injury late in the second on a collision in the crease.

Among his injury updates following Tuesday’s morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan confirmed Gibson will start against the Panthers while captain Dylan Larkin (lower body) is going to be sidelined for a second straight game.

“Dylan is still on the trip with us,” McLellan said. “He’s getting treatments daily. Obviously, he isn’t going to play here tonight. Our next one is in Tampa in a couple days, so we’ll see where he is at that point. Maybe we’ll have a better update then too.”

McLellan also shared that David Perron (lower body), who shed his non-contact jersey on Tuesday morning, is “creeping closer” to making his season debut with Detroit.

“He’s only really skated with us one time,” McLellan said. “We knew where he was, but we needed to have our staff evaluate him, and that was done real quickly. So, we kept him in a non-contact jersey [last Saturday]. He’s getting more involved physically and improving every day, so the sooner we get him in the better.”