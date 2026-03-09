‘It’s a hungry group, I can tell’: Faulk excited to keep integrating with Red Wings after making his debut on Sunday

Faulk brings an impressive NHL resume to Detroit. A former second-round pick (No. 37 overall) of the Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, the South St. Paul, Minn., native is a three-time All-Star (2015, 2016, 2017) and -- prior to Detroit’s shutout road win on Sunday night -- recorded 490 points (141 goals, 349 assists) in 1,041 regular-season games for Carolina and St. Louis as well as 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 45 postseason contests.
“Great skater,” Moritz Seider said. “Really, really dynamic. Makes great little plays. Lot of poise on the puck and then he plays a real physical game, so a big help for us. … We’re really happy to have him.”
Also representing the United States on the international stage, Faulk took home a gold medal at the 2010 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship, won bronze at the 2013 and 2015 IIHF World Championship and earned bronze at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship. In 2014, Faulk made his Olympic debut at the Winter Games in Sochi.
“He’s a hell of a defenseman,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “He’s got a ton of experience. He’s not intimidated by the league, by a new environment, by anything like that. … He didn’t overthink, and he played really well [in New Jersey].”
While it was just one game, Faulk feels he already has a strong sense of McLellan’s coaching style and unmistakable ability to lead the group.
“He’s steady,” Faulk said of his new head coach. “He’s got a good voice. He’s strong and he knows what he wants. It’s good. There’s no gray area there…It’s a solid presence and I think, to be honest, some of the terminologies are similar to some of the stuff I’ve had before. I think maybe coming from the coaching tree a little bit and guys that have kind of worked with the same guys, so it seems to be something I’ll like.”
Faulk, with his attitude and talent, should fit right in with the Red Wings. And based on his impact in New Jersey on Sunday night, it looks like he already does.
“It’s a good group,” Faulk said. “I like the way we play. Guys like to make some plays and play with some pace. It’s a hungry group, I can tell. There’s definitely some veterans in here too that’ll help lead the way with that. I’m excited to be a part of it, get going and then try and play my part.”