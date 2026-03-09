‘It’s a hungry group, I can tell’: Faulk excited to keep integrating with Red Wings after making his debut on Sunday

Detroit acquired 33-year-old defenseman ahead of last Friday's 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

HC7H0-mWAAAXDmC
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

NEWARK, N.J. -- Acquired via trade from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Justin Holl, a first- and third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov on Friday afternoon, Justin Faulk knows exactly what type of game he plays and what role on the back end he can take on with the Detroit Red Wings as they battle to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Just try to play steady, both ends of the ice,” Faulk said after Detroit’s 3-0 shutout victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday night. “I like to play strong, try to win my battles and move pucks north. It’s a grind this time of the year to get into the playoffs and then when you’re in the playoffs, that’s the hockey I like to play. I like to play physical and hard to play against, first and foremost that way, then if I get the puck try and go north, give it to the forwards and let them do their thing. They’re a lot better than we are as D-men skating with it and making plays. So, moving it up and trying to be consistent, steady and tough to play against.”

Faulk skated on the second pair with Ben Chiarot in his Red Wings debut, finishing with three shots, four hits and three blocks in 19:28 time on ice against the Devils.

“A lot of communication, playing with Benny [on Sunday night],” Faulk said. “He talks a lot, which is great and makes the game a lot easier. It’s encouraged from everybody on the ice to be chatting, so I think I’ll be able to adjust pretty quick.”

Adjusting to a new dressing room and different systems isn’t an unfamiliar experience for Faulk, who was traded from the Carolina Hurricanes to St. Louis back in 2019. Per the 33-year-old defenseman, he “knew it was a possibility” that he would be dealt by the Blues last week and he “got the call a couple minutes after the Deadline.”

“I think we all saw the same stuff that came out a couple days before, so we knew they were probably going to make some moves," Faulk said. "They didn’t tell us directly who that was going to be and whatnot, and I knew the situation I was in. So, I was prepared as much as I could be without fully knowing.”

But Faulk does know David Perron, whom Detroit acquired via trade from the Ottawa Senators last Thursday, from their three seasons together (2019-22) as teammates in St. Louis. So, after learning he was being traded to the Red Wings, he got ahold of his good friend to find out what it was going to be like to play for the iconic Original Six franchise.

“[Perron] said great things [about the Red Wings],” Faulk said. “He said great things the first time. Asked him how it was and whatnot. He’s loved his time here, I know that. I was pretty excited to see that we’d be playing together again. I’ll be honest, he’s probably making it a little easier to come in this dressing room. He’s not scared to talk and introduce himself, and myself.”

Faulk brings an impressive NHL resume to Detroit. A former second-round pick (No. 37 overall) of the Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, the South St. Paul, Minn., native is a three-time All-Star (2015, 2016, 2017) and -- prior to Detroit’s shutout road win on Sunday night -- recorded 490 points (141 goals, 349 assists) in 1,041 regular-season games for Carolina and St. Louis as well as 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 45 postseason contests.

“Great skater,” Moritz Seider said. “Really, really dynamic. Makes great little plays. Lot of poise on the puck and then he plays a real physical game, so a big help for us. … We’re really happy to have him.”

Also representing the United States on the international stage, Faulk took home a gold medal at the 2010 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship, won bronze at the 2013 and 2015 IIHF World Championship and earned bronze at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship. In 2014, Faulk made his Olympic debut at the Winter Games in Sochi.

“He’s a hell of a defenseman,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “He’s got a ton of experience. He’s not intimidated by the league, by a new environment, by anything like that. … He didn’t overthink, and he played really well [in New Jersey].”

While it was just one game, Faulk feels he already has a strong sense of McLellan’s coaching style and unmistakable ability to lead the group.

“He’s steady,” Faulk said of his new head coach. “He’s got a good voice. He’s strong and he knows what he wants. It’s good. There’s no gray area there…It’s a solid presence and I think, to be honest, some of the terminologies are similar to some of the stuff I’ve had before. I think maybe coming from the coaching tree a little bit and guys that have kind of worked with the same guys, so it seems to be something I’ll like.”

Faulk, with his attitude and talent, should fit right in with the Red Wings. And based on his impact in New Jersey on Sunday night, it looks like he already does.

“It’s a good group,” Faulk said. “I like the way we play. Guys like to make some plays and play with some pace. It’s a hungry group, I can tell. There’s definitely some veterans in here too that’ll help lead the way with that. I’m excited to be a part of it, get going and then try and play my part.”

