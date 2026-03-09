‘It’s a hungry group, I can tell’: Faulk excited to keep integrating with Red Wings after making his debut on Sunday

Faulk skated on the second pair with Ben Chiarot in his Red Wings debut, finishing with three shots, four hits and three blocks in 19:28 time on ice against the Devils.

“A lot of communication, playing with Benny [on Sunday night],” Faulk said. “He talks a lot, which is great and makes the game a lot easier. It’s encouraged from everybody on the ice to be chatting, so I think I’ll be able to adjust pretty quick.”

Adjusting to a new dressing room and different systems isn’t an unfamiliar experience for Faulk, who was traded from the Carolina Hurricanes to St. Louis back in 2019. Per the 33-year-old defenseman, he “knew it was a possibility” that he would be dealt by the Blues last week and he “got the call a couple minutes after the Deadline.”

“I think we all saw the same stuff that came out a couple days before, so we knew they were probably going to make some moves," Faulk said. "They didn’t tell us directly who that was going to be and whatnot, and I knew the situation I was in. So, I was prepared as much as I could be without fully knowing.”

But Faulk does know David Perron, whom Detroit acquired via trade from the Ottawa Senators last Thursday, from their three seasons together (2019-22) as teammates in St. Louis. So, after learning he was being traded to the Red Wings, he got ahold of his good friend to find out what it was going to be like to play for the iconic Original Six franchise.

“[Perron] said great things [about the Red Wings],” Faulk said. “He said great things the first time. Asked him how it was and whatnot. He’s loved his time here, I know that. I was pretty excited to see that we’d be playing together again. I’ll be honest, he’s probably making it a little easier to come in this dressing room. He’s not scared to talk and introduce himself, and myself.”