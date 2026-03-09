RECAP: By playing ‘pretty smart hockey,' Red Wings earn 3-0 shutout victory in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. -- From Moritz Seider’s impressive three-point performance to Dominik Shine’s uplifting first career NHL goal to Justin Faulk’s solid debut in the Winged Wheel, there was a lot to like in terms of how the Detroit Red Wings opened their four-game road trip with a 3-0 shutout victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday night.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “The group played pretty smart hockey. We checked for our chances and took advantage of a few of their mistakes; a fairly simple game. That’s the way we’re going to have to play. I thought we got real good goaltending from both [John Gibson and Cam Talbot]. I thought Justin Faulk made a big difference. He settled a lot of things down. We got contributions from all the lines. Some guys played 20 minutes, other guys played 10, but the minutes they played were important.”

Gibson didn’t come out for the start of the third period after stopping all 21 shots he faced through the first two, so Talbot stepped in and finished things off by stopping all 10 shots sent his way to help Detroit (36-21-7; 79 points) surpass its road win total (18) from the entire 2024-25 campaign (17). As for New Jersey (32-30-2; 66 points), which saw its four-game winning streak snapped, goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

“It’s a good group,” said Faulk, who blocked four shots as well as recorded four hits and had three shots of his own in 19:28 of ice time. “I like the way we play. Guys like to make some plays and play with some pace. It’s a hungry group, I can tell. There’s definitely some veterans in here too that’ll help lead the way with that. I’m excited to be a part of it, get going and then try and play my part.”