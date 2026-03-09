RECAP: By playing ‘pretty smart hockey,' Red Wings earn 3-0 shutout victory in New Jersey

Faulk’s debut with Detroit, Shine’s first career NHL goal among highlights; Gibson and Talbot earn seventh combined shutout in franchise history

3.8.win
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

NEWARK, N.J. -- From Moritz Seider’s impressive three-point performance to Dominik Shine’s uplifting first career NHL goal to Justin Faulk’s solid debut in the Winged Wheel, there was a lot to like in terms of how the Detroit Red Wings opened their four-game road trip with a 3-0 shutout victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday night.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “The group played pretty smart hockey. We checked for our chances and took advantage of a few of their mistakes; a fairly simple game. That’s the way we’re going to have to play. I thought we got real good goaltending from both [John Gibson and Cam Talbot]. I thought Justin Faulk made a big difference. He settled a lot of things down. We got contributions from all the lines. Some guys played 20 minutes, other guys played 10, but the minutes they played were important.”

Gibson didn’t come out for the start of the third period after stopping all 21 shots he faced through the first two, so Talbot stepped in and finished things off by stopping all 10 shots sent his way to help Detroit (36-21-7; 79 points) surpass its road win total (18) from the entire 2024-25 campaign (17). As for New Jersey (32-30-2; 66 points), which saw its four-game winning streak snapped, goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.  

“It’s a good group,” said Faulk, who blocked four shots as well as recorded four hits and had three shots of his own in 19:28 of ice time. “I like the way we play. Guys like to make some plays and play with some pace. It’s a hungry group, I can tell. There’s definitely some veterans in here too that’ll help lead the way with that. I’m excited to be a part of it, get going and then try and play my part.”

Seider gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead just 3:18 into this Eastern Conference showdown, registering his eighth goal of the season and first since Dec. 28. On a strong shift from Detroit’s first line, Andrew Copp cycled the puck along the back boards with Patrick Kane before getting it to the blue line to Seider. With Copp planting himself in front of Markstrom, Seider whipped a long-range wrist shot from the right point into the back of the net.

“We’re going to be in those situations a lot down the stretch, and we just got to play with confidence,” Seider said. “Obviously, it’s nice getting the first one. It relaxes everything a little bit.”

New Jersey applied some strong offensive-zone pressure to start off the second period, but Gibson came up with the stops when it mattered to help that one-goal advantage turn into two. Seider, after taking a pass from Kane, fired a wrister towards the net – a shot from pretty much the same spot he converted in the first -– that James van Riemsdyk tipped in to make it 2-0 at 6:37.

A Middletown, N.J., native, van Riemsdyk has lit the lamp 15 times this season.

“We have a couple of guys who are like godfathers, if you will, and JVR is one of those,” McLellan said. “He’s a fairly calming influence. He’s got a real good hockey acumen.”

And putting a bow on the night's scoring, Shine buried a snap shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle to make it 3-0  at 10:24 of the third period. The assists on Shine’s milestone tally went to van Riemsdyk and Seider.

“There’s a ton of guys like me who work their ass off in the American League,” said Shine, who has compiled 221 points (96 goals, 125 assists) in 521 regular-season contests with the Grand Rapids Griffins. “Do whatever it takes…grind, fight. It just feels really good.”

McLellan said the Red Wings were "really excited for Shiner."

"He's done a lot for the organization," McLellan said. "Not just with our team, but in Grand Rapids over the years. He's hit, he's fought, he's blocked shots, he's done everything for the organization and now he's got a puck to put on his wall and we're all happy for him."

With the win, Detroit moved back into third place in the Atlantic Division.

“It’s a really good response to two tough games that we played at home,” said Seider, who recorded his 10th multi-point game and second three-point performance of the season. “So overall, a great start to the road trip. First two points, I think we responded really well to those kinds of challenges. Just a great effort by everyone, especially our goalies.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play the Sunshine State portion of their four-game road trip, beginning with a rematch against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. NJD | 3/8/26

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Gibson

“He got hit in a bad spot, and didn’t feel good after that happened. He should be fine, I would think.”

Seider on how Detroit closed out Sunday’s shutout victory

“Almost playing with a little bit more swagger, attitude. We’re all great players. We all can handle pressure situations and hopefully, that was good learning. We don’t want to sit back. We want to play on our toes, and I think we did that. We didn’t get away from our game.”

Shine on how the Red Wings approached Sunday’s game

“Obviously, we were disappointed. It starts with the loss to Vegas and then to Florida. I thought we played pretty good, but we didn’t get the result we wanted. So, we wanted to get out here, get to our game and start forechecking.”

News Feed

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Faulk expected to make Red Wings debut in New Jersey on Sunday

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Larkin exits with undisclosed injury in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Florida

Yzerman on Red Wings’ additions of Perron, Faulk ahead of 2026 NHL Trade Deadline: ‘Try to improve the team and give us a better chance of making the playoffs’

Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft from Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Elmer Söderblom

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap brief two-game homestand with Atlantic Division clash against Panthers on Friday

RECAP: Extra point slips away from Red Wings, who drop 4-3 overtime decision to Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Two-game homestand begins for Red Wings against Golden Knights on Wednesday

‘It really means the world to them and to us’: Red Wings, Gallagher host Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Athletes for third year in a row

RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some emotion and battled' to defeat Predators, 4-2, in finale of three-game road trip

RECAP: Detroit’s lack of execution results in 5-2 loss at Carolina

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Larkin, Gibson lead the way in Red Wings' 2-1 overtime road win over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from Olympic break, battle Senators for opener of three-game road trip on Thursday

‘An incredible experience and something that I’ll remember forever’: Larkin discusses winning Olympic gold with Team USA

Raymond, Seider ‘happy to be back’ in Detroit following Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’ 

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand

Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday