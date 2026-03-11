Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries, John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forwards Sheldon Dries, John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Dries, 31, has skated in 48 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season and ranks among the team leaders with 20 goals (3rd), 17 assists (T4th), 37 points (T2nd), a plus-22 rating (6th), seven power play goals (1st), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), two game-winning goals (T6th), 124 shots (1st) and a 16.1 shooting percentage (4th). The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Griffins, recording 40 points (25-15-40) and 35 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has logged 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks since 2018-19. Dries has also racked up 281 points (158-123-281), a plus-49 rating and 270 penalty minutes in 387 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his final three years with the program. In total, Dries registered 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team as a senior. Dries also tallied 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, finishing with seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four appearances.

Leonard, 27, has recorded four points (2-2-4) in nine games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward has also skated in 34 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 27 goals (1st), 41 points (1st), three power play goals (T5th), three shorthanded goals (1st), eight game-winning goals (1st), 116 shots (3rd) and a 23.3 shooting percentage (1st). Leonard spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, tallying 61 points (36-25-61), a plus-21 rating and 22 penalty minutes in 72 regular-season games, representing the club at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic while earning a place on the AHL’s Second All-Star Team. Leonard also notched 14 points (8-6-14) and 18 penalty minutes in 18 postseason contests, helping the Checkers reach the 2025 Calder Cup Finals. Originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Leonard has registered 21 points (8-13-21) and four penalty minutes in 79 regular-season games with the Sharks, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings since 2020-21. Leonard has also compiled 212 points (110-102-212) and 72 penalty minutes in 283 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, Milwaukee Admirals, Tucson Roadrunners, Checkers and Griffins. He is the older brother of Ryan Leonard, who was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (8th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

A native of Westwood, N.J., Leonard played three seasons at the University of Massachusetts prior to turning professional, recording 105 points (56-49-105), a plus-30 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 106 games from 2017-20. Leonard earned First Team All-American and All-Hockey East First Team honors after leading the NCAA with 27 goals in 33 games as a junior in 2019-20. He was also named to the All-Hockey East Second Team as a sophomore after helping the Minutemen win a Hockey East regular-season championship in 2018-19. Leonard spent two seasons with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers from 2015-17, logging 43 points (24-19-43), a plus-four rating and 30 penalty minutes in 106 games. Additionally, Leonard played three seasons at Springfield (Mass.) Cathedral High from 2012-15, totaling 151 points (91-60-151) in 72 games. On the international stage, Leonard represented Team USA at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, finishing with two points (1-1-2) in four games.

Tralmaks, 29, has played in 49 games with the Griffins in 2025-26 and ranks among the team leaders with 18 goals (4th), 28 points (6th), a plus-24 rating (T4th), four power play goals (T3rd), 96 shots (5th) and an 18.8 shooting percentage (3rd). The 6-foot-3, 221-pound forward spent the 2024-25 season with Rytíři Kladno in the Czech Extraliga, recording 51 points (23-28-51), a plus-four rating and 66 penalty minutes in 48 games. His 51 points were the most of any player in Czechia’s top professional league. In all, Tralmaks collected 83 points (44-39-83) and 100 penalty minutes in 100 games with Rytíři Kladno from 2023-25. Originally signed by the AHL’s Providence Bruins as an undrafted free agent on March 17, 2021, Tralmaks has logged 69 points (40-29-69), a plus-47 rating and 48 penalty minutes in 136 AHL games with Providence and Grand Rapids since 2020-21.

Prior to turning professional, Tralmaks played four seasons at the University of Maine from 2017-21, compiling 82 points (39-43-82), a plus-22 rating and 102 penalty minutes in 119 games. He also recorded 27 points (11-16-27) and 12 penalty minutes in 46 games with the USHL’s Chicago Steel during the 2016-17 season. Tralmaks earned Clark Cup Playoff MVP honors after leading the Steel to their first championship in franchise history with 12 points (10-2-12) in 14 postseason matchups. The Riga, Latvia, native represented his country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, tallying four points (3-1-4) and six penalty minutes in four games. Tralmaks has also played for Latvia at each of the last two IIHF World Championships (2024, 2025). Additionally, Tralmaks picked up two assists and 27 penalty minutes in six games at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, along with three points (1-2-3) and 25 penalty minutes in six appearances at the 2015 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.