PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against Flyers in four-game road trip finale on Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA -- The Detroit Red Wings will close out their four-game road trip with an Eastern Conference showdown against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night.

Facing off for the third and final time this season, the Red Wings (21-21-4; 46 points) and Flyers (21-20-6; 48 points) will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“I know I sound like a broken record, but I’m not in there looking at the standings or the stats,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I’m watching video to make sure that the team is trying to get better night after night. That’s the only way we’re going to get wins.”

The Red Wings are in the City of Brotherly Love vying to get back on track after getting swept in their weekend back-to-back set, which ended with a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Detroit fell behind early in Dallas, allowing three goals before the 15-minute mark of the first period, and ultimately couldn’t recover.