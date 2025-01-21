PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against Flyers in four-game road trip finale on Tuesday

Recalled from AHL, Soderblom set to play on a line with Rasmussen and Fischer

DET-PHI 01:21:25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

PHILADELPHIA -- The Detroit Red Wings will close out their four-game road trip with an Eastern Conference showdown against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night.

Facing off for the third and final time this season, the Red Wings (21-21-4; 46 points) and Flyers (21-20-6; 48 points) will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“I know I sound like a broken record, but I’m not in there looking at the standings or the stats,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I’m watching video to make sure that the team is trying to get better night after night. That’s the only way we’re going to get wins.”

The Red Wings are in the City of Brotherly Love vying to get back on track after getting swept in their weekend back-to-back set, which ended with a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Detroit fell behind early in Dallas, allowing three goals before the 15-minute mark of the first period, and ultimately couldn’t recover.

“On this trip, we’ve been able to beat the Stanley Cup champs but the two other teams, in a weight class that’s maybe a little more elevated than ours, we haven’t had success,” McLellan said. “So that’s a little disappointing. We’ve had to fix some things. Do it via video, a little bit on ice and challenge a few players. Now, we’ll see what happens here tonight.”

One player that will be embracing the challenge on Tuesday is Elmer Sodberlom, who the Red Wings recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins prior to morning skate at Wells Fargo Center.

According to McLellan, Soderblom “has earned the right to come up here.”

“The last two to three weeks, really starting to come into his own and we’re hoping he can do that here,” McLellan said about Soderblom. “Obviously, a different league but he’s experienced it before. Hoping that he provides a little injection of life into the group, too. I think that will come out as the game goes on.”

Soderblom, who has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 38 games for Grand Rapids this season, said he’s going to try to make the most of his time back with the Red Wings.

“It’s very, very fun to hear that you’re getting called up,” Soderblom said. “I’m just excited to play.”

Elmer Soderblom and Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media Availability | Jan. 21, 2025

Ranked sixth in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 4-0-1 in their last five games and are coming off a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Leading Philadelphia in goals (21), assists (33) and points (54) this season is Travis Konecny, who has recorded at least a point in his last two games. Matvei Michkov continues to impress as a rookie, leading all first-year NHL players with 14 goals.

Goalie Samuel Ersson, in 24 games this season, has a 2.79 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

“I think [Flyers head coach John Tortorella] has done an outstanding job here,” McLellan said. “Ton of respect for him, how he carries himself with his team and how he holds people accountable. There’s a lot of that in that team.”

