PREVIEW: Red Wings and Hurricanes meet for first time this season on Tuesday  

First 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Pavel Datsyuk Stick Case, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

DET-CAR 03:04:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Looking to bounce back in front of Hockeytown faithful, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (30-24-6; 66 points) and Carolina (35-22-4; 74 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We’ve been playing some really good hockey at home as of late, so hopefully we can get the crowd into it really early and often,” goalie Cam Talbot said. “And have them behind us not only for the next couple of games, but down the stretch here.”

The Red Wings are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Facing a two-goal deficit at the end of the second period, Detroit tied it up in the third behind goals from Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, but a late go-ahead tally and an empty-netter by the Blue Jackets halted the Red Wings’ comeback bid.

“Overall, I think we played really good hockey against Columbus in the outdoor game,” Moritz Seider said. “Handled emotions and the situation very well, just didn’t come up with two points. We’ll change a couple things but obviously we know that every game matters. I don’t think we need any extra motivation for that.”

Lucas Raymond also felt Detroit deserved a better fate on Saturday, when the club recorded a season-high 46 shots, including 21 in the third period -- its most in a single frame since Oct. 14, 2023.

“If we replicate that game, with that number of shots, I think we’re going to win a lot of hockey games,” Raymond said. “It’s the small details that count, like managing your game. I think we had a ton of looks, me included, that should have been put in the net. It’s just about executing, and I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed) was back at practice with the Red Wings on Monday afternoon, but head coach Todd McLellan said the 25-year-old forward was “not involved in any contact” and will miss his third straight game. Rasmussen has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 56 contests this season.

Second in the Metropolitan Division, the Hurricanes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games but have won two of their last three after defeating the Calgary Flames in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday.

Leading Carolina in points (59) this season, Sebastian Aho is also tied for first in goals (23) with Seth Jarvis, who has 46 points. Mikko Rantanen, acquired by Carolina from the Colorado Avalanche in a three-team trade also involving the Chicago Blackhawks, has six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 games since joining the Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

In 37 games this season, netminder Pyotr Kochetkov has a 2.49 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout.

“They play a pressure game all over,” McLellan said. “There’s nothing conservative in their game. They go the whole time. They play four lines. They close gaps on you fairly quick. They rely on everybody doing their jobs because if you play that way, everybody has to be engaged in it. [Hurricanes head coach] Rod [Brind’Amour] has done a great job in his time there of building that identity, and then they go find players that fit that mentality. It makes them a difficult team to play against.”

Detroit and Carolina will meet again in 10 days (March 14) at Lenovo Center before wrapping up their three-game season series back at Little Caesars Arena on April 4.

“I think it’s going to be a good matchup,” Seider said. “A matter of who really owns the net-front areas the most on both sides of the ice. Whoever can do that will come out with two points.”

