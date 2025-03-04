PREVIEW: Red Wings and Hurricanes meet for first time this season on Tuesday  

The Red Wings are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Facing a two-goal deficit at the end of the second period, Detroit tied it up in the third behind goals from Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, but a late go-ahead tally and an empty-netter by the Blue Jackets halted the Red Wings’ comeback bid.

“Overall, I think we played really good hockey against Columbus in the outdoor game,” Moritz Seider said. “Handled emotions and the situation very well, just didn’t come up with two points. We’ll change a couple things but obviously we know that every game matters. I don’t think we need any extra motivation for that.”

Lucas Raymond also felt Detroit deserved a better fate on Saturday, when the club recorded a season-high 46 shots, including 21 in the third period -- its most in a single frame since Oct. 14, 2023.

“If we replicate that game, with that number of shots, I think we’re going to win a lot of hockey games,” Raymond said. “It’s the small details that count, like managing your game. I think we had a ton of looks, me included, that should have been put in the net. It’s just about executing, and I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed) was back at practice with the Red Wings on Monday afternoon, but head coach Todd McLellan said the 25-year-old forward was “not involved in any contact” and will miss his third straight game. Rasmussen has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 56 contests this season.