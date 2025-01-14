PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak, power-play success going against Sharks on Tuesday

DETROIT -- Vying to extend their season-high winning streak to eight straight games, the Detroit Red Wings will wrap up a four-game homestand when the San Jose Sharks visit Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Puck drop for the second and final matchup between the Red Wings (20-18-4; 44 points) and Sharks (13-26-6; 32 points) this season is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).

The last time the two clubs faced off, Detroit earned a point but dropped a 5-4 overtime decision in San Jose on Nov. 18.

“I think we’re riding a lot of highs and there’s a lot of positivity in our game,” Joe Veleno said. “We just got to keep playing to our strengths, doing what we’re doing and riding this thing right now.”