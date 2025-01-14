PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak, power-play success going against Sharks on Tuesday

First 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Steve Yzerman Stick Case, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

DET-SJS 01:14:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Vying to extend their season-high winning streak to eight straight games, the Detroit Red Wings will wrap up a four-game homestand when the San Jose Sharks visit Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Puck drop for the second and final matchup between the Red Wings (20-18-4; 44 points) and Sharks (13-26-6; 32 points) this season is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).

The last time the two clubs faced off, Detroit earned a point but dropped a 5-4 overtime decision in San Jose on Nov. 18.

“I think we’re riding a lot of highs and there’s a lot of positivity in our game,” Joe Veleno said. “We just got to keep playing to our strengths, doing what we’re doing and riding this thing right now.”

The Red Wings are coming off a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Detroit jumped on Seattle early, taking a 4-0 lead before the eight-minute mark of the first period, and never looked back.

“During this stretch, I think we’ve been challenged in a lot of different ways,” Veleno said. “Obviously, being up with the lead and being down against. Last game, being up a lot of goals. I don’t think we’ve been in that situation much this year. There’s been a lot of different challenges that we’ve faced, good and bad. We’re doing a good job with receiving these challenges and responding well to them.”

The Red Wings also went 3-for-5 on the power play against the Kraken, the 11th time this season Detroit has scored multiple man-advantage goals and the eighth game in a row the club has lit the lamp with an extra skater. The Red Wings are now 14-for-28 (50 percent) on the power play under head coach Todd McLellan and, in all, enter Tuesday with the NHL’s second-highest power-play success rate (28.6 percent).

“We’ve gotten really good at retrieving pucks and attacking off of it,” said Lucas Raymond, who leads Detroit with 22 power-play points this season. “Obviously, our shot mentality and just making plays when they’re there. I think that’s a big part. You have to read, react and find the plays.”

Currently ranked last in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, the Sharks are hoping to end a three-game skid after a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Mikael Granlund has 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists), the most among all San Jose skaters this season. Five points behind Granlund is William Eklund (nine goals, 22 assists), who netted the Sharks’ lone goal against the Wild. Rookie Macklin Celebrini is third on the club in scoring with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists).

“Tremendous player, obviously,” McLellan said about Celebrini. “You don’t go No. 1 overall by accident. You don’t start your career, get injured right away, have to watch, play catch up and produce the way he has.”

When looking back on his time as the Sharks’ bench boss (2008-15), McLellan described his first NHL head coaching stint as “some really good years.”

“In reflecting, you think you’re ready to leave Detroit and go to San Jose,” McLellan said. “And you carry yourself like you are, but you still have a lot to learn. I had really good people around me. I had some people in management, some people underneath me and great players that helped me learn. But I think the game has changed a lot since then too, so you have to evolve with it.”

