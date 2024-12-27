PREVIEW: McLellan set for debut as Red Wings’ head coach on Friday night against Maple Leafs

On Thursday afternoon, Detroit announced that head coach Derek Lalonde and associate coach Bob Boughner were relieved of their respective duties.

“I really like Derek and [Boughner] as guys,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “They’re really good people, especially the time that it happened is awkward. Felt like something needed to happen and now we move forward. We had a great first day with Todd. Right when it happened, it was difficult to see, but we move forward and hopefully continue to look at the big picture and develop this further.”

McLellan, who served as an assistant coach with the Red Wings for three seasons (2005-08), brings 16 seasons of NHL head-coaching experience with three different clubs (Los Angeles Kings from 2019-24, Edmonton Oilers from 2015-19 and San Jose Sharks from 2008-15) back to Detroit.

According to the 57-year-old, he wants to build an atmosphere in which players can trust him.

“One thing that I know I can’t do is overreact, overcoach, over-teach, over-meet with players because it’s just going to be too much,” McLellan said. “But after that it’s timing, it’s opportunity with players, meeting after practice time. I don’t know if they’re going to feel comfortable with Trent and I, or if I feel comfortable with them until who knows when. But in the meantime, we’ll create relationships.”

Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman also discussed the changes to the Red Wings’ coaching staff on Friday morning, outlining the pros and cons of bringing in a new bench boss at this stage of the season.

“You take the schedule into it,” Yzerman said. “You take the Christmas break into it. You’re going to bring in a new coach today, like coming in for the very first day without any practice time is not ideal. But you’re looking at it, and there’s no ideal time to do that.”