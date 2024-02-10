PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Detroit will play Vancouver twice in span of next five days

DET 01.10.24_GAMEDAY_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will return from the NHL All-Star Break with a 1 p.m. puck drop on Saturday against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.

“The break is huge just for a physical and mental reset,” Christian Fischer said. “That’s probably the gist of the break as players, obviously getting Benny (Ben Chiarot) and Kaner (Patrick Kane) back. It’s tough during the season, we’re playing so many games, to have even four or five days just to let your body (rest).”

Broadcast coverage for the sold-out game will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network, flagshipped by 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. Detroit (26-18-6; 58 points) and Vancouver (34-12-5; 73 points) will play twice in a five-day span, with the Red Wings visiting the Canucks next Thursday (Feb. 15) in the second game of the Western Canada trip.

Saturday also marks Kids Day at Little Caesars Arena, as the next generation of Hockeytown fans will help with several game-day jobs and the in-game presentation will be kids-centric. Face painters, caricature artists, interactive games and more family-friendly activities will be available on the Via concourse when the doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The Detroit vs. Vancouver game will be the first of two hockey games at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, along with Michigan State and Michigan facing off in the “Duel in the D” at 8:30 p.m., in front of a sold-out crowd. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 5-1, at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor on Friday night.

In its last game before the break, Detroit dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Ottawa Senators  on Jan. 31. Captain Dylan Larkin extended his point streak to 12 consecutive games with a goal and Daniel Sprong also scored for the Red Wings, who ended January with a 9-2-2 record.

“We were clicking pretty good there,” Fischer said. “I know a lot of people were talking, seeing if we would have waited for the break maybe a couple weeks later. I think it’s more important to get your body and mind away from the game for a little break. It’s a long season. Guys are playing through a lot of stuff.”

The Canucks had their 12-game point streak snapped Thursday in a 4-0 shutout loss to the Boston Bruins. Vancouver boasts the NHL’s second-best offense (3.71 goals per game) and third-best defense (2.57 goals against per game), and its 73 points are the most in the Western Conference and tied for the top mark in the league alongside Boston.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks offensively with 68 points (22 goals, 46 assists), followed by Elias Pettersson’s 65 points (27 goals, 38 assists). Goalie Thatcher Demko has posted a 27-9-1 record with a 2.47 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games this season.

Quinn Hughes (12-52—64) and former Red Wing Filip Hronek (3-33—36) share the NHL’s best plus-minus rating at plus-32. Pius Suter (12-6—18), who also played for Detroit, signed a two-year deal with Vancouver this offseason.

“They’ve done really well,” Larkin said about Hronek and Suter. “With Fil playing with Quinn Hughes, it’s a great pair for him. Offensively, that team is really good. We’re going to have to watch out for them (Saturday).”

