PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Saturday also marks Kids Day at Little Caesars Arena, as the next generation of Hockeytown fans will help with several game-day jobs and the in-game presentation will be kids-centric. Face painters, caricature artists, interactive games and more family-friendly activities will be available on the Via concourse when the doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The Detroit vs. Vancouver game will be the first of two hockey games at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, along with Michigan State and Michigan facing off in the “Duel in the D” at 8:30 p.m., in front of a sold-out crowd. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 5-1, at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor on Friday night.

In its last game before the break, Detroit dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 31. Captain Dylan Larkin extended his point streak to 12 consecutive games with a goal and Daniel Sprong also scored for the Red Wings, who ended January with a 9-2-2 record.

“We were clicking pretty good there,” Fischer said. “I know a lot of people were talking, seeing if we would have waited for the break maybe a couple weeks later. I think it’s more important to get your body and mind away from the game for a little break. It’s a long season. Guys are playing through a lot of stuff.”