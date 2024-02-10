PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will return from the NHL All-Star Break with a 1 p.m. puck drop on Saturday against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.
“The break is huge just for a physical and mental reset,” Christian Fischer said. “That’s probably the gist of the break as players, obviously getting Benny (Ben Chiarot) and Kaner (Patrick Kane) back. It’s tough during the season, we’re playing so many games, to have even four or five days just to let your body (rest).”
Broadcast coverage for the sold-out game will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network, flagshipped by 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. Detroit (26-18-6; 58 points) and Vancouver (34-12-5; 73 points) will play twice in a five-day span, with the Red Wings visiting the Canucks next Thursday (Feb. 15) in the second game of the Western Canada trip.