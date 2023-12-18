PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday

Detroit kicks off busy stretch of four games in six days before NHL’s annual holiday break

DET-ANA 12:18:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – After missing the last four games with an upper-body injury, captain Dylan Larkin will return to the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings against the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (15-11-4; 34 points) and Anaheim (10-19-0; 20 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Larkin, who was a full participant in Monday’s morning skate, has been sidelined since Dec. 9, when he was knocked unconscious and helped off the ice in the first period.

“Got cleared yesterday and took him through some contact with a skate,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Larkin. “Wanted to see how he reacted in morning skate today and got the okay.”

Getting Larkin back will be a big boost for Detroit. 

"He's our captain and our best player," Ben Chiarot said about Larkin. "Means a lot to our team and drives a lot of offense for us, which obviously the last two games we've been struggling with."

Through 24 games this season, Larkin has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists), which is second on the team, and a plus-5 rating.

“It was a process,” Lalonde said about Larkin’s recovery. “We’re ecstatic. Even going through this past week, we thought today might be a little aggressive. But it’s worked out good. Obviously it’s a good sign for us to get him back.”

J.T. Compher and Klim Kostin both returned to Detroit’s lineup on Saturday in a 1-0 shutout road loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon, who made 14 saves against the Flyers before exiting in the second period after making a twisting save, did not participate in Monday’s morning skate but said he expects to be back on the ice in the next couple days.

“I thought that it was one thing and I think I was fortunate it was not that,” Lyon said about his injury. “I’m feeling pretty good today. Body is feeling pretty good, so I’m optimistic.”

Monday marks the final “Love Your Melon” game at Little Caesars Arena this season. Fans who purchased a special ticket package will receive a custom Red Wings beanie, and each ticket sold through the offer supports Love Your Melon’s program to give a hat to every child battling cancer in America. On Sunday, the Ducks snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the New Jersey Devils on the road, 5-1.

Lucas Raymond | Alex Lyon | Derek Lalonde | Media

Frank Vatrano leads Anaheim in goals (14) and points (23) this season, while Mason McTavish ranks second in scoring with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and third-leading scorer Troy Terry (7-11—18) has earned points in three of his last five games. In 12 appearances this season, netminder Lukas Dostal has a 5-6-0 record with a 3.93 goals-against average and .887 save percentage.

“Hard and heavy,” Lalonde said about the Ducks. “Very impressed watching them last night. Watching their structure with their compete level, I was surprised they were on a five-game losing streak prior to (Sunday’s win). Tonight is going to look very similar to what we saw the last two games, so again, it’s on us to be a little harder and penetrate some hard areas.”

