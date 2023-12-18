PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday

DETROIT – After missing the last four games with an upper-body injury, captain Dylan Larkin will return to the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings against the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (15-11-4; 34 points) and Anaheim (10-19-0; 20 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Larkin, who was a full participant in Monday’s morning skate, has been sidelined since Dec. 9, when he was knocked unconscious and helped off the ice in the first period.

“Got cleared yesterday and took him through some contact with a skate,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Larkin. “Wanted to see how he reacted in morning skate today and got the okay.”

Getting Larkin back will be a big boost for Detroit.

"He's our captain and our best player," Ben Chiarot said about Larkin. "Means a lot to our team and drives a lot of offense for us, which obviously the last two games we've been struggling with."

Through 24 games this season, Larkin has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists), which is second on the team, and a plus-5 rating.