PREVIEW: Back from road trip, Red Wings host Canadiens on Thursday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will try to secure two big points when they kick off their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division battle against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“We take pride in taking care of our home ice, especially against guys in our division and around us [in the Eastern Conference standings],” Lucas Raymond said. “It’s a big stretch for us obviously, and I think everyone is looking forward to it.”

Puck drop for the third battle of the season between Detroit (21-21-5; 47 points) and Montreal (24-19-4; 52 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings trail the season series 0-2-0 after getting swept in a back-to-back set last month, first dropping a 4-3 decision at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 20 then a 5-1 score at Bell Centre on Dec. 21.

“I can speak for myself, it feels like almost a new season since then,” Alex DeBrincat said. “We know what we’re capable of. We’ve had some tweaks to different things, and it’s been working well. Obviously, the last three games haven’t been as good, but I think it’s more execution based.”