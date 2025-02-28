Pastor Douglas P. Jones named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT – Pastor Douglas P. Jones has empowered a unified group of organizations in the Pontiac, Mich. area.

A native of Cincinnati, Jones has served as Pastor at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church in Pontiac since 1989 and founded the Greater Pontiac Community Coalition (GPCC) in 1994.

“One of the things I noticed was a lot of disconnect [between community organizations],” Jones said. “At first, I wanted to do a white paper about these issues, but a group of 50 people came together, and we said we don't need to write about it, we need to do something about it.”

Jones is this year’s fourth Black History Month honoree in the Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months throughout the year to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.