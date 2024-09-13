Miller ready for more after important OHL experience last season

18-year-old goalie prospect was Red Wings’ lone fourth-round pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

DET_Miller_091324
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- When Landon Miller met with the media after being selected No. 126 overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the goalie prospect confirmed it wasn’t the first time he’s donned the Winged Wheel.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Miller played for the Detroit Jr. Red Wings at the 2016 Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament as a 10-year-old.

“I was lucky enough to wear the Red Wings jersey there, so I have one of those in my closet as well,” Miller said. “I guess we’ll add another one to it.”

Miller spent the 2023-24 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, posting a 17-6-2 record with a 2.79 goals-against average, .889 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 regular-season games. The 6-foot-5, 193-pound netminder also recorded a victory in one relief appearance during the 2024 OHL Playoffs, stopping all eight shots he faced in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Guelph Storm.

“It was exciting to be part of a good team and have a good run,” Miller said. “It was exciting to learn from some of the older guys and get my feet wet in the (OHL) to really see what I can do.”

Landon Miller | Media Availability

Miller credits Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis and head coach John Dean with helping him gain confidence and feel more comfortable as a young goaltender in the OHL.

“They haven’t rushed me into anything,” Miller said. “They’ve really taken their time with me, and I think it’s paid dividends. I love it there. They are two great guys who mean a lot to my development and where I am today.”

Miller also said Greyhounds goaltending coach Mark Visentin, who was the Arizona Coyotes’ first-round pick (27th overall) in 2010, has played an integral role in his development.

“There’s not much in the game that (Visentin) hasn’t been through,” Miller said. “I get to learn from him and learn from some of his mistakes as well as things he’s told me. It’s pretty cool to pick his brain and be able to understand the position and the game a little bit more.”

Off the ice, Miller said he loves being part of and representing the Sault St. Marie community.

“The people are so nice,” Miller said. “We mean everything to them and they mean everything to us. It’s a great community.”

News Feed

Lalonde sees internal growth and consistency as Red Wings’ keys to success in 2024-25

Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

With solid foundation already in place, Forslund has plenty of room to grow

To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective

Red Wings release 2024 NHL prospect games roster and schedule

Sandin-Pellikka gearing up for another year of growth

Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2024-25 Season

Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season are on sale now

Savage keeping eyes on present and future

Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft