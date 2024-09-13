Miller ready for more after important OHL experience last season

DETROIT -- When Landon Miller met with the media after being selected No. 126 overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the goalie prospect confirmed it wasn’t the first time he’s donned the Winged Wheel.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Miller played for the Detroit Jr. Red Wings at the 2016 Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament as a 10-year-old.

“I was lucky enough to wear the Red Wings jersey there, so I have one of those in my closet as well,” Miller said. “I guess we’ll add another one to it.”

Miller spent the 2023-24 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, posting a 17-6-2 record with a 2.79 goals-against average, .889 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 regular-season games. The 6-foot-5, 193-pound netminder also recorded a victory in one relief appearance during the 2024 OHL Playoffs, stopping all eight shots he faced in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Guelph Storm.

“It was exciting to be part of a good team and have a good run,” Miller said. “It was exciting to learn from some of the older guys and get my feet wet in the (OHL) to really see what I can do.”