Johansson adjusting his game to NHL

“I was going into this season to make the team and play here,” Johansson said on Wednesday. “Every game I get to play, I try to take the opportunity and play as well as possible.”

Taken by the Red Wings with the 60th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson recorded 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 119 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins from 2021-23.

“There’s a lot of good players here,” Johansson said about the NHL. “It’s a fast league, and guys are strong out there. I’m trying to work hard every day to get better.”

Johansson has impressed Lalonde with his high hockey IQ, which has helped the young Swede hold his own as a 6-foot, 185-pound blueliner.

“I had a concern obviously playing against size, but that hasn’t been an issue,” Lalonde said. “He’s got high compete. As a smaller [defenseman], you defend with position, through hands, and he’s done that. He’s had a couple of these matchups down low where you’re a little concerned because you think you’re in trouble, maybe a little disadvantaged in positioning because of some size, and he fights his way through it. He’s adjusting pretty well to the league.”

Jeff Petry also said Johansson’s skating ability stands out.

“As you are put in those situations and getting that experience, you’re going to continue to see growth,” Petry said. “He’s a good skater. When he’s on, he uses his skating ability to close on plays, get the puck moving up the ice and joining as a fourth man.”

Johansson tries his best to be a sponge when he’s around his fellow Red Wings defensemen.

“All the defensemen in here are so good,” Johansson said. “Just trying to take in and learn as much as possible from them. So far so good.”

And as he continues developing his game, Johansson understands what he must do to keep trending upward.

“Move the puck, move my feet and play good defensively,” Johansson said. “That’s my mindset and what I really try to focus on during games too.”