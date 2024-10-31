Johansson adjusting his game to NHL

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde likes what he’s seen from Albert Johansson so far this season, and believes the 23-year-old rookie defenseman will only continue to improve as he gains more NHL experience.
“Albert’s gone just like this from beginning of last year on,” Lalonde, while motioning his hand upward, said on Wednesday. “And now, it’s a little different. I know it’s a small sample size, but we’re able to see it in the NHL. To his credit we’ve used him on his off-hand, a tough ask, and he’s been great. We’re looking for some shot suppression, a little more possession time, and he’s been very good at possession with breakouts.”
Johansson has played four games with the Red Wings this season, making his NHL debut against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 12. And with Detroit trading Olli Maatta to the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday night, there figures to be more ice time that will need to be divided amongst the club’s defensive corps, Johansson included.