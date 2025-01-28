Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Uses what3words Digital Location Technology to Enhance Guest Navigation Across All Venues

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) is proud to announce the integration of innovative location technology what3words to IS+E-operated venues – including Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and the Fox Theatre – enhancing guest experiences and making game days and concert experiences safer and more convenient.
what3words provides a simple way to communicate precise locations. It has divided the world into a grid of 10-foot x 10-foot squares and given each square a unique three-word identifier: a what3words address. Now, every specific gate, parking garage entrance and box office has its own what3words address at all IS+E venues. For example, ///dogs.spin.policy marks the precise entrance of the Little Caesars Arena Box Office. what3words is available in more than 60 languages to date, and is free to use via the app for iOS and Android or the online map at what3words.com.