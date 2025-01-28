Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Uses what3words Digital Location Technology to Enhance Guest Navigation Across All Venues

DET what3words

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) is proud to announce the integration of innovative location technology what3words to IS+E-operated venues – including Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and the Fox Theatre – enhancing guest experiences and making game days and concert experiences safer and more convenient.

what3words provides a simple way to communicate precise locations. It has divided the world into a grid of 10-foot x 10-foot squares and given each square a unique three-word identifier: a what3words address. Now, every specific gate, parking garage entrance and box office has its own what3words address at all IS+E venues. For example, ///dogs.spin.policy marks the precise entrance of the Little Caesars Arena Box Office. what3words is available in more than 60 languages to date, and is free to use via the app for iOS and Android or the online map at what3words.com.

DET-Comerica

The technology ensures guests can navigate IS+E venues with ease – from finding parking lots and garages to electing venue entries, locating box offices and all other navigational aspects of Detroit Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons games, as well as concerts and shows at Pine Knob Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

It is also illustrative of IS+E’s commitment to innovating and promoting an easier, safer and better event experience for everyone. While precise what3words addresses can be useful for all fans, the biggest impact is often felt by individuals with accessibility challenges. For those experiencing sight loss and specific accessibility requirements, finding precise locations is crucial, whether accessing a lift or ramp, or simply avoiding walking too far.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment is constantly looking to enhance the guest experience at all of its venues. Integrating what3words into its navigation tools ensures fans can easily find their way to parking, venue entrances and box offices with pinpoint accuracy. By simplifying the navigational process, guests can have peace of mind and focus on enjoying the event. Implementing what3words is another step towards the organization’s mission to create seamless and inclusive experiences for all visitors.

DET-foxx

Guests can continue using ParkWhiz for prepaid parking in The District Detroit and use the what3words address for a chosen parking structure. For example, if guests pay for parking in the Comerica Garage, they can enter from W. Fisher Service Dr. using ///cooks.closer.violin or Montcalm St. with ///tens.words.tribe.

For more information, visit DetroitRedWings.com/Arena/what3words.

