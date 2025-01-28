Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Uses what3words Digital Location Technology to Enhance Guest Navigation Across All Venues

The technology ensures guests can navigate IS+E venues with ease – from finding parking lots and garages to electing venue entries, locating box offices and all other navigational aspects of Detroit Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons games, as well as concerts and shows at Pine Knob Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

It is also illustrative of IS+E’s commitment to innovating and promoting an easier, safer and better event experience for everyone. While precise what3words addresses can be useful for all fans, the biggest impact is often felt by individuals with accessibility challenges. For those experiencing sight loss and specific accessibility requirements, finding precise locations is crucial, whether accessing a lift or ramp, or simply avoiding walking too far.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment is constantly looking to enhance the guest experience at all of its venues. Integrating what3words into its navigation tools ensures fans can easily find their way to parking, venue entrances and box offices with pinpoint accuracy. By simplifying the navigational process, guests can have peace of mind and focus on enjoying the event. Implementing what3words is another step towards the organization’s mission to create seamless and inclusive experiences for all visitors.