Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces launch of Detroit SportsNet

Powered by MLB, Detroit SportsNet becomes the home of Tigers games this season and Red Wings games starting in 2026-27

DET DSN showcase 2026

Both teams will be available through year-round in-market streaming, subscribe today and pay $0 until April 1 for Tigers baseball, including Opening Day

Television channel is expected to be available in cable/satellite packages throughout Michigan

DETROIT – Ilitch Sports + Entertainment today announced the launch of Detroit SportsNet (DSN), a year-round broadcast home for two of the most iconic franchises in sports. With flexible options to watch via cable/satellite television packages and in-market streaming, Detroit SportsNet is the place to watch all locally televised Detroit Tigers (starting this season) and Detroit Red Wings (starting 2026-27) games.

Available for the first time starting today, fans can learn more about Detroit SportsNet in-market streaming subscriptions by visiting Tigers.com/detroitsportsnet or DetroitRedWings.com/detroitsportsnet.

Subscribing to Detroit SportsNet enables fans to stream Tigers and Red Wings games through a single subscription within our local market: 

  • In-market streaming subscription options: monthly ($19.99) and annual ($189.99 – a savings of more than 20% across 12 months).
  • Fans signing up now through March 22 can take advantage of a special introductory trial offer – pay $0 for Tigers baseball until April 1, including Opening Day in San Diego. 
  • By subscribing to the annual plan now, fans can stack the existing discount and special introductory offer to watch locally televised games for the Tigers (entire 2026 season) and Red Wings (large portion of 2026-27 season) before subscription renewal on April 1, 2027.

The new streaming home for Tigers baseball is the MLB App. Available on a broad portfolio of web, mobile, and connected TV platforms, the MLB App brings easy access to highlights, statistics, and news from across baseball. Details on how to use the year-round subscription to watch 2026-2027 Red Wings games will be shared this summer.

As is customary with new television channels, discussions with cable/satellite distributors are ongoing. Once agreements are finalized, a list of providers carrying Detroit SportsNet and specific channel assignments will be shared.

Detroit Tigers

Led by Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson on play-by-play, with analysts Andy Dirks and Dan Petry, the Tigers broadcast team is considered among baseball's best. 

The Tigers saw record-setting viewership during the 2025 season, including increases of 121% in per-game streamers and 101% in per-game household impressions. Only five U.S.-based teams had higher per-game viewership last season, and only two had a higher average rating.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings broadcasts will transition to their new home following the highly anticipated conclusion of the 2025-26 season. Until then, Red Wings coverage on FanDuel Sports Network is expected to continue, with no immediate action needed to continue watching games. 

As of the Olympic Break, the Red Wings rank 5th in household rating and tied for 3rd in household viewership among the 25 U.S.-based NHL teams.

Voted as the top NHL broadcast in back-to-back seasons (2024-25, via The Athletic’s annual fan survey), the iconic duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond are expected to continue leading Red Wings telecasts for years to come.

News Feed

RECAP: Detroit’s lack of execution results in 5-2 loss at Carolina

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Larkin, Gibson lead the way in Red Wings' 2-1 overtime road win over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from Olympic break, battle Senators for opener of three-game road trip on Thursday

‘An incredible experience and something that I’ll remember forever’: Larkin discusses winning Olympic gold with Team USA

Raymond, Seider ‘happy to be back’ in Detroit following Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’ 

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand

Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday