Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces launch of Detroit SportsNet

DETROIT – Ilitch Sports + Entertainment today announced the launch of Detroit SportsNet (DSN), a year-round broadcast home for two of the most iconic franchises in sports. With flexible options to watch via cable/satellite television packages and in-market streaming, Detroit SportsNet is the place to watch all locally televised Detroit Tigers (starting this season) and Detroit Red Wings (starting 2026-27) games.

Available for the first time starting today, fans can learn more about Detroit SportsNet in-market streaming subscriptions by visiting Tigers.com/detroitsportsnet or DetroitRedWings.com/detroitsportsnet.

Subscribing to Detroit SportsNet enables fans to stream Tigers and Red Wings games through a single subscription within our local market:

In-market streaming subscription options: monthly ($19.99) and annual ($189.99 – a savings of more than 20% across 12 months).

Fans signing up now through March 22 can take advantage of a special introductory trial offer – pay $0 for Tigers baseball until April 1, including Opening Day in San Diego.

By subscribing to the annual plan now, fans can stack the existing discount and special introductory offer to watch locally televised games for the Tigers (entire 2026 season) and Red Wings (large portion of 2026-27 season) before subscription renewal on April 1, 2027.

The new streaming home for Tigers baseball is the MLB App. Available on a broad portfolio of web, mobile, and connected TV platforms, the MLB App brings easy access to highlights, statistics, and news from across baseball. Details on how to use the year-round subscription to watch 2026-2027 Red Wings games will be shared this summer.

As is customary with new television channels, discussions with cable/satellite distributors are ongoing. Once agreements are finalized, a list of providers carrying Detroit SportsNet and specific channel assignments will be shared.

Detroit Tigers

Led by Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson on play-by-play, with analysts Andy Dirks and Dan Petry, the Tigers broadcast team is considered among baseball's best.

The Tigers saw record-setting viewership during the 2025 season, including increases of 121% in per-game streamers and 101% in per-game household impressions. Only five U.S.-based teams had higher per-game viewership last season, and only two had a higher average rating.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings broadcasts will transition to their new home following the highly anticipated conclusion of the 2025-26 season. Until then, Red Wings coverage on FanDuel Sports Network is expected to continue, with no immediate action needed to continue watching games.

As of the Olympic Break, the Red Wings rank 5th in household rating and tied for 3rd in household viewership among the 25 U.S.-based NHL teams.

Voted as the top NHL broadcast in back-to-back seasons (2024-25, via The Athletic’s annual fan survey), the iconic duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond are expected to continue leading Red Wings telecasts for years to come.