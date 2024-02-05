For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Red Wings forward notches six points in two games, helps Team Matthews win All-Star Game

MicrosoftTeams-image (28)
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TORONTO -- The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto brought together many of the league’s brightest stars and world’s most popular celebrities. And sharing in the festivities with his 1-year-old son Archie made for a weekend Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat will never forget.

“Just to have him here is a lot of fun,” DeBrincat said Saturday night about Archie, who sat on his lap sporting a custom Red Wings sweater with the name ‘Daddy’ and No. 93 on the back at the forward’s postgame press conference at Scotiabank Arena. “Being around him and putting him through these experiences is definitely pretty cool. I just love having him around.”

Earlier in the afternoon, DeBrincat collected three points (two goals, one assist) and scored the shootout winner in a 6-5 victory over Team Hughes in the semifinals before recording two assists and an empty netter to help Team Matthews defeat Team McDavid, 7-4, in the final of this year’s All-Star Game.

"It's fun to contribute and obviously fun to win," DeBrincat said. "I think you saw pretty much everyone on our team wanted that. We were trying pretty hard there at the end. You might as well try if we're here. That was the memo and everyone on our team had a lot of fun. It was good."

DeBrincat said he enjoyed having pop singer Justin Bieber, Team Matthews’ celebrity captain, participate in warmups and stand behind the bench Saturday. Unfortunately, DeBrincat didn’t snap a picture with the global superstar.

“I probably should have, but I didn’t get over there,” DeBrincat said about joining the line of All-Stars waiting for a postgame photograph with Bieber. “But that’s alright, just the memories are pretty cool. And to be here with my family is definitely a fun time.”

DeBrincat will get a few days of rest before he and the Red Wings return to the ice Thursday for their first post-break practice. Thanks in part to the play of DeBrincat (43 points in 50 games) this season, Detroit has a 26-18-6 (58 points) record and is currently tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot.

“Hopefully we can kind of play the same way we were before the break,” DeBrincat said. “And everyone is rested, ready to go and excited to get back.”

Red Wings’ Learn to Play participant takes in Toronto for All-Star Weekend

For Emily Borushko-Wilson, watching her 5-year-old daughter Carmella enjoy this year’s All-Star Weekend in Toronto as the Red Wings’ Learn to Play participant was nothing short of special.  

“Carmela started playing hockey this year, she’s obsessed with it,” Borushko-Wilson said. “She has two older brothers and we’re obviously huge Red Wings fans, so to be invited to this has been such a wonderful experience.”

wXIgDs51

After watching the All-Star Skills Challenge on Friday night, Carmela was among 50 boys and girls who participated in an All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree at St. Michael’s College School Arena in north Toronto on Saturday morning. Carmela also cheered on DeBrincat at the All-Star Game.

“(Carmela) had fun skating (Saturday) until she said her toes got a little bit too cold,” Borushko-Wilson said. “That’s why she had to exit a little bit early. This all has been so fun. We’re so grateful to be part of this.”

For more information about the Red Wings’ Learn to Play program, click here.

