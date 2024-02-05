For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

TORONTO -- The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto brought together many of the league’s brightest stars and world’s most popular celebrities. And sharing in the festivities with his 1-year-old son Archie made for a weekend Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat will never forget.

“Just to have him here is a lot of fun,” DeBrincat said Saturday night about Archie, who sat on his lap sporting a custom Red Wings sweater with the name ‘Daddy’ and No. 93 on the back at the forward’s postgame press conference at Scotiabank Arena. “Being around him and putting him through these experiences is definitely pretty cool. I just love having him around.”

Earlier in the afternoon, DeBrincat collected three points (two goals, one assist) and scored the shootout winner in a 6-5 victory over Team Hughes in the semifinals before recording two assists and an empty netter to help Team Matthews defeat Team McDavid, 7-4, in the final of this year’s All-Star Game.