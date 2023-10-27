DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

DETROIT – Alex DeBrincat lived up to his billing of being a pure goal scorer last week. And for his impressive start to the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Red Wings forward was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday for the week ending Sunday, Oct. 22.
It marks the first such honor for DeBrincat, who is the first Red Wings player to garner the league’s First Star since captain Dylan Larkin was recognized for the week ending Dec. 19, 2021.
Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart were named Second and Third Stars, respectively, last week.