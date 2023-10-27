DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

True to his humble nature, DeBrincat deflected praise and credit to his Red Wings teammates.

“It’s cool,” DeBrincat told DetroitRedWings.com. “It’s an honor, but a lot of those (awards) are more team success-wise too. Without my teammates and linemates, it’s not going to happen.”

DeBrincat shared the NHL lead in goals (five) and ranked second in points (eight) across four games from Oct. 15-22, helping Detroit enjoy an undefeated week and its fifth straight victory dating to Oct. 14.

“It took us a bit to get that chemistry, but now we feel good about our game,” said DeBrincat, who became the first player in Red Wings history to score eight goals through his first six games with the franchise. “We feel good in the o-zone and (goals) are going in right now. That’s a positive.”

After recording an assist in Detroit’s 4-0 road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 16, DeBrincat notched a goal and two assists in last Wednesday’s 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 25-year-old forward capped his week with a four-point performance (3-1—4), recording his fifth career NHL hat trick, in Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Calgary Flames.