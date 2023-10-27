DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

News Feed

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings
RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1
PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night
Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings

Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings
RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken

RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Kraken Tuesday, eyeing sixth straight win

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Kraken Tuesday, eyeing sixth straight win
DeBrincat leads 3 Stars of the Week

DeBrincat leads 3 Stars of the Week
RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win
PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2
PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 
Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings

Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings
RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3

RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3
PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX
NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  

NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  
RECAP: Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Reimer's 'special' debut  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Reimer's 'special' debut 
PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

Red Wings forward recorded five goals and three assists in four games last week

DET DeBrincat
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Alex DeBrincat lived up to his billing of being a pure goal scorer last week. And for his impressive start to the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Red Wings forward was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday for the week ending Sunday, Oct. 22.

It marks the first such honor for DeBrincat, who is the first Red Wings player to garner the league’s First Star since captain Dylan Larkin was recognized for the week ending Dec. 19, 2021.

Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart were named Second and Third Stars, respectively, last week.

True to his humble nature, DeBrincat deflected praise and credit to his Red Wings teammates.

“It’s cool,” DeBrincat told DetroitRedWings.com. “It’s an honor, but a lot of those (awards) are more team success-wise too. Without my teammates and linemates, it’s not going to happen.”

DeBrincat shared the NHL lead in goals (five) and ranked second in points (eight) across four games from Oct. 15-22, helping Detroit enjoy an undefeated week and its fifth straight victory dating to Oct. 14.

“It took us a bit to get that chemistry, but now we feel good about our game,” said DeBrincat, who became the first player in Red Wings history to score eight goals through his first six games with the franchise. “We feel good in the o-zone and (goals) are going in right now. That’s a positive.”

After recording an assist in Detroit’s 4-0 road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 16, DeBrincat notched a goal and two assists in last Wednesday’s 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 25-year-old forward capped his week with a four-point performance (3-1—4), recording his fifth career NHL hat trick, in Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

The Farmington Hills native is the fifth Michigan-born player to net a hat trick with the Red Wings, joining Larkin, Jimmy Carson, Justin Abdelkader and Kevin Miller.

“He just gets to spots,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about DeBrincat. “He’s a finisher and a goal scorer. But the way he transports pucks and plays on entries and the rush has been really good.”

DeBrincat scored his league-leading ninth goal of the season Tuesday against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Through eight games this season, the 25-year-old forward ranks third among all NHL skaters with 13 points (9-4—13).

DeBrincat, who signed a four-year contract with Detroit after being traded from the Ottawa Senators this offseason, said he loves playing home games in front of his family at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s been awesome,” DeBrincat said. “Pretty cool opportunity for me and my family. Having them being able to come to every game is a luxury I have that not many NHL players can say they have. We’re not going to take it for granted.”