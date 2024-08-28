Danielson reflects on 2023-24 season of growth: ‘Playing hockey is just what I love to do’

No. 9 overall pick in 2023 NHL Entry Draft spoke with DetroitRedWings.com about living up to expectations, development journey and more


By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Nate Danielson is aware of all the high expectations and fanfare that come with being the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. But for the Detroit Red Wings forward prospect, his focus is on the game, not the hype.

“You want to be someone who is highly looked upon and who people are excited about,” Danielson told DetroitRedWings.com during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “That’s what I want. That’s why you play hockey, is to be the best. But when you get in the gym or on the ice, you don’t really think about any of that stuff. Playing hockey is just what I love to do.”

Danielson made his professional hockey debut with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins last season, appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff games. Prior to that, the 19-year-old tallied 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 54 regular-season games with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks and Brandon Wheat Kings, including 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 18 postseason contests with the Winterhawks.

“Nate had a tremendous season,” Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said. “He got moved to Portland and (Winterhawks President and General Manager) Mike Johnston can’t say enough good things about Nate.”

As hectic as playing for three different clubs was last season, Danielson said it was a lot of fun.

“At the end of the day, it’s just hockey,” Danielson said. “Getting on the ice is fun when you’re playing the game you love. Switching clubs just takes a little bit of time. For example, the biggest difference going from Brandon to Portland was getting comfortable in a new home with new people.”

That professionalism has helped Danielson throughout his aspiring pro career and turned him into the talent that Detroit’s front office sees today.

“Nate’s a driven, serious kid,” Cleary said. “I know we talked about this last year, but he’s starting to come out of his shell. He works hard. He looks good. Nate’s a really good player.”

Danielson said the Red Wings Player Development staff has helped him balance the pursuit of development with on-ice production.

“Clears has been out to see me,” Danielson said. “He went out to Portland a couple of times and was on the ice. I think they want to let me play, not to be in my ear after every game. We did a couple of Zoom calls throughout the year with Clears and (Red Wings Player Development Consultant Dwayne Blais) Blaiser. Not so much like, ‘You need to work on your shooting.’ More of things like going over little tactics and small details that can make a big difference.”

Danielson said having his older brother Noah, who is committed to the University of Western Ontario in 2024-25, to lean on has helped him overcome challenges that have come his way so far in his development journey.

“When we both moved away from home is when we became close,” Danielson said. “I talk to (Noah) every day. We’ve gotten super close. He’s my best friend. If I’m struggling with something, he’s someone I can talk to and get everything out to. He plays hockey too, so he understands it all. He’s been a good support system for me.”

