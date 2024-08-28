Danielson reflects on 2023-24 season of growth: ‘Playing hockey is just what I love to do’

DETROIT -- Nate Danielson is aware of all the high expectations and fanfare that come with being the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. But for the Detroit Red Wings forward prospect, his focus is on the game, not the hype.

“You want to be someone who is highly looked upon and who people are excited about,” Danielson told DetroitRedWings.com during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “That’s what I want. That’s why you play hockey, is to be the best. But when you get in the gym or on the ice, you don’t really think about any of that stuff. Playing hockey is just what I love to do.”

Danielson made his professional hockey debut with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins last season, appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff games. Prior to that, the 19-year-old tallied 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 54 regular-season games with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks and Brandon Wheat Kings, including 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 18 postseason contests with the Winterhawks.

“Nate had a tremendous season,” Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said. “He got moved to Portland and (Winterhawks President and General Manager) Mike Johnston can’t say enough good things about Nate.”