Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

“This is all part of the process,” Lalonde said. “Expectations have changed because we flirted with getting there -- 91 points. We just want a little bit more from everyone. It’s going to be all about a good start.”

For the Red Wings to take another step forward this season, Lalonde said every player must be committed to improving their defensive game.

“We made strides last year,” Lalonde said. “A lot of that was because we were able to find some goals, but obviously I think the numbers speak for themselves. We were a top-10 team in goals scored but bottom-10 in goals against, so we’d love to improve that goals against.”

Detroit added to its blue-line depth this offseason by signing Erik Gustafsson to a two-year free-agent contract and William Lagesson to a one-year free-agent contract on July 1. And prospect Albert Johansson, who inked a one-year, two-way deal on June 19, is expected to compete for a Red Wings roster spot during Training Camp next month.

“I think we were very fortunate last year in staying healthy on the back end, but we’ll need that depth,” Lalonde said. “All eight (defensemen) are very capable. I’m very excited about Simon (Edvinsson). His play towards the end of the year last year was exciting.”

Still unsigned are restricted free agents Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, but Lalonde said he’s optimistic that deals will get done for the Red Wings’ pair of cornerstone pieces.

“I’ve talked with (Raymond and Seider) two to three times throughout the summer and we don’t even talk about the contract,” Lalonde said. “That’s between Steve (Yzerman) and the agents. With us, it’s just the same message as with the other guys – we want to progress, keep moving and keep building this. We want a little bit more from last year. Obviously those two guys are a big part of it.

“I’m not worried. I’ve had a little experience with this in the past with RFAs. It’s all part of the process.”