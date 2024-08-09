Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Red Wings head coach visited Adams Butzel Complex to teach basics of hockey to city’s youth; shared excitement towards rising expectations for club at Wednesday’s session

SLS08755
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Derek Lalonde is committed to being the best head coach he can be for the Detroit Red Wings just as much as he wants to make a difference in the community.

That’s why on Wednesday, Lalonde stopped by the Adams Butzel Complex on Detroit’s westside to help teach the basics of hockey to the city’s youth for the Red Wings’ fourth annual Street Hockey in the D: Summer Series, powered by Chevrolet.

Led by Learn, Play, Score ambassador and 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award winner Jason McCrimmon, the street hockey clinic series is helping bring more than 300 Detroit youth ages 6-14 closer to the sport by introducing them to fundamental skills like shooting, passing and stickhandling.

Lalonde said seeing up close just how excited kids are to play hockey never gets old.

“I did this event last year,” Lalonde said. “I’ve gotten to know Jason extremely well. He’s so genuine. I love doing this. I brought my younger son last time, brought my older son this time, and we have a blast.”

SLS08674

An extension of the Red Wings’ innovative Learn, Play, Score program, the clinic series is taking place at eight Detroit Parks & Recreation locations across the city this summer.

“You got to start somewhere,” Lalonde said about getting more children into the game. “It was a blast to see the kids get into it. I was going to be a teacher back in the day, got my undergrad in education. I like kids. This is a really good event that I’ve gotten to enjoy over the last couple of years.”

Lalonde was also asked about the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season, and the 51-year-old head coach said he’s excited about the potential of the Red Wings’ remade roster.

“I think we did a good job addressing some holes,” Lalonde said. “It feels like guys may be slotted going into the year a little bit. I think we did a good job addressing some offense, which is very important. It’s just exciting. All I’ve known since coming here is progression.”

Lalonde said expectations have been raised after Detroit just missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

“This is all part of the process,” Lalonde said. “Expectations have changed because we flirted with getting there -- 91 points. We just want a little bit more from everyone. It’s going to be all about a good start.”

For the Red Wings to take another step forward this season, Lalonde said every player must be committed to improving their defensive game.

“We made strides last year,” Lalonde said. “A lot of that was because we were able to find some goals, but obviously I think the numbers speak for themselves. We were a top-10 team in goals scored but bottom-10 in goals against, so we’d love to improve that goals against.”

Detroit added to its blue-line depth this offseason by signing Erik Gustafsson to a two-year free-agent contract and William Lagesson to a one-year free-agent contract on July 1. And prospect Albert Johansson, who inked a one-year, two-way deal on June 19, is expected to compete for a Red Wings roster spot during Training Camp next month.

“I think we were very fortunate last year in staying healthy on the back end, but we’ll need that depth,” Lalonde said. “All eight (defensemen) are very capable. I’m very excited about Simon (Edvinsson). His play towards the end of the year last year was exciting.”

Still unsigned are restricted free agents Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, but Lalonde said he’s optimistic that deals will get done for the Red Wings’ pair of cornerstone pieces.

“I’ve talked with (Raymond and Seider) two to three times throughout the summer and we don’t even talk about the contract,” Lalonde said. “That’s between Steve (Yzerman) and the agents. With us, it’s just the same message as with the other guys – we want to progress, keep moving and keep building this. We want a little bit more from last year. Obviously those two guys are a big part of it.

“I’m not worried. I’ve had a little experience with this in the past with RFAs. It’s all part of the process.”

News Feed

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season go on sale Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m.

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree