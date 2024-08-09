Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

DETROIT – Derek Lalonde is committed to being the best head coach he can be for the Detroit Red Wings just as much as he wants to make a difference in the community.
That’s why on Wednesday, Lalonde stopped by the Adams Butzel Complex on Detroit’s westside to help teach the basics of hockey to the city’s youth for the Red Wings’ fourth annual Street Hockey in the D: Summer Series, powered by Chevrolet.
Led by Learn, Play, Score ambassador and 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award winner Jason McCrimmon, the street hockey clinic series is helping bring more than 300 Detroit youth ages 6-14 closer to the sport by introducing them to fundamental skills like shooting, passing and stickhandling.
Lalonde said seeing up close just how excited kids are to play hockey never gets old.
“I did this event last year,” Lalonde said. “I’ve gotten to know Jason extremely well. He’s so genuine. I love doing this. I brought my younger son last time, brought my older son this time, and we have a blast.”