Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

21-year-old blueline prospect signed three-year, entry-level deal with Detroit in April

DET_Buium_082324
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Shai Buium got his first taste of professional hockey during the 2023-24 season, playing one game on an amateur tryout with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins after wrapping up his junior campaign at the University of Denver.

With key knowledge gained from his brief AHL experience, the Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect said he feels more prepared for what’s ahead of him in the 2024-25 campaign.

“The game gets faster and guys are stronger,” Buium said during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “Really just skating and building strength, they come together. When you have good strength and your edgework is getting better, it’ll come together and you’ll become a better skater.”

Axel Sandin-Pellikka | Shai Buium | Media

Buium earned National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Second All-Star Team honors last season after setting NCAA career-highs in goals (seven), assists (29), points (36) and games (43) at the University of Denver, helping the Pioneers capture their second NCAA Division 1 national championship in three years.

The No. 36 pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Buium said he made key strides during his time at the University of Denver.

“I think I’ve gotten a lot better defensively,” Buium said. “You learn new things every year. I like to be a sponge, just take it all in. Good defense just generates more offense for me. I like to be on the offensive side of things, and playing good defense helps with that.”

Buium said he quickly noticed the elevated competition at the AHL level last season.

“I was already in playoff hockey in the NCAA, so I would say (the AHL) is similar in that style of play,” the young defenseman said. “I just think guys are probably faster, stronger and smarter.”

With last season’s experiences and another Red Wings Development camp under his belt, Buium is eager to build the foundation for his pro career with the Griffins this season.

“I really like the coaching staff,” Buium said. “(Grand Rapids is a) great city. I really liked getting to know the players, coaches, facilities and the city. I’m just excited for what’s to come.”

