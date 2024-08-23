Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

DETROIT -- Shai Buium got his first taste of professional hockey during the 2023-24 season, playing one game on an amateur tryout with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins after wrapping up his junior campaign at the University of Denver.

With key knowledge gained from his brief AHL experience, the Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect said he feels more prepared for what’s ahead of him in the 2024-25 campaign.

“The game gets faster and guys are stronger,” Buium said during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “Really just skating and building strength, they come together. When you have good strength and your edgework is getting better, it’ll come together and you’ll become a better skater.”