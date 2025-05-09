Always aiming higher, Kane wants to build on 2024-25 season

From a big-picture perspective, Kane said he’s confident in the team’s direction.

“I think we were on a pretty good pace from when Todd came in,” Kane said. “I think that’ll be huge going into next season, the confidence in the coaching staff, on where we finished and where we’ll start next year. Be ready for that challenge and just improve player to player, whether that’s me being better or some of the young guys taking some big steps this year. When you’re looking at Simon [Edvinsson], Marco [Kasper], Lucas [Raymond] and Mo [Seider]-- all those guys are still getting better, so I think that’s a great thing.”

Kane, who is set for unrestricted free agency this summer, expressed interest in extending his stay with Red Wings.

“I’ll definitely take some time to think, but overall, I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” Kane said. “I think it’s been a great place for me to continue my career and play. There’s a lot of great things about the organization that have helped me not only with my injury but find a good role within the team and play. I think there’s definitely some mutual interest in coming back and continuing on here, so we’ll see what happens.”

The veteran forward added that his son, Patrick Kane III, has also enjoyed being part of Hockeytown.

“Imagine if I took him away from Archie [DeBrincat]? He’d be crushed,” Kane said with a laugh. “Honestly, last year when we were going through [unrestricted free agency], I said, ‘Where do you think your dad should play?’ He said, ‘Detroit.’

“He liked it. He enjoys it. That’s an important part of it. Just the ability for him to come down and give the players knucks after warmups, the way they take care of the kids here – they’re allowed to come in the locker room whenever – and the friendships he’s made with the other kids is important as well.”