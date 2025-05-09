Always aiming higher, Kane wants to build on 2024-25 season

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane, coming off his 18th career NHL season and second with the Detroit Red Wings in 2024-25, is extremely motivated to prove there’s more left in the tank.
“I still love the game,” Kane said during his end-of-season media session on April 19. “It’s my life. It’s what I want to do, what I think about every day. Whether it’s how I take care of my body, how I take care of myself, what I want to do this summer, how I want to train and what I want to look like on the ice next year. The game-to-game preparation, I love all that stuff and I’m not thinking about stopping anytime soon.”
After re-signing a one-year deal with Detroit last summer, Kane played 72 games this season and ranked fourth on the team in both goals (21) and points (59), and tied for third in assists (38). In total, he became the first Red Wings skater age 36-or-older to reach the 50-point mark since Henrik Zetterberg totaled 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) in 82 contests during the 2017-18 campaign.
“He played well for us, played an important role for us,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said about Kane on April 29. “He’s a very professional guy in his approach and attitude. He’s a good asset for us.”