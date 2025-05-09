Always aiming higher, Kane wants to build on 2024-25 season

Veteran forward finished fourth on Red Wings in both goals and points this campaign

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Patrick Kane, coming off his 18th career NHL season and second with the Detroit Red Wings in 2024-25, is extremely motivated to prove there’s more left in the tank.

“I still love the game,” Kane said during his end-of-season media session on April 19. “It’s my life. It’s what I want to do, what I think about every day. Whether it’s how I take care of my body, how I take care of myself, what I want to do this summer, how I want to train and what I want to look like on the ice next year. The game-to-game preparation, I love all that stuff and I’m not thinking about stopping anytime soon.”

After re-signing a one-year deal with Detroit last summer, Kane played 72 games this season and ranked fourth on the team in both goals (21) and points (59), and tied for third in assists (38). In total, he became the first Red Wings skater age 36-or-older to reach the 50-point mark since Henrik Zetterberg totaled 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) in 82 contests during the 2017-18 campaign.

“He played well for us, played an important role for us,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said about Kane on April 29. “He’s a very professional guy in his approach and attitude. He’s a good asset for us.”

Patrick Kane Season Ending Media | April 19, 2025

Kane acknowledged he didn’t get off to the best start to the campaign, but said he felt his production improved under Todd McLellan, who was named Detroit’s head coach on Dec. 26.

“I felt a little bit unlucky at the start of the year, but still just didn’t feel good about my game and where I was at,” said Kane, who recorded 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 42 games from Dec. 29 – April 17. “After the coaching change, maybe just the style we started playing -- a little more aggressive, little bit more connected, all five guys up the ice -- I think that really helped me.”

A key pillar on the Red Wings’ power play, which finished as the NHL’s fourth-highest and what also marked the best success rate in franchise history at 27 percent this season, Kane tallied the second-most man-advantage points (29) on the club.

“The power play was very productive throughout the year as well,” Kane said. “When I look at my season, I still think there’s a lot left out there that I left on the table. I still think there’s more that can come from me. I don’t want to say that I’m totally disappointed with my year, but I still think there’s more to give.”

From a big-picture perspective, Kane said he’s confident in the team’s direction.

“I think we were on a pretty good pace from when Todd came in,” Kane said. “I think that’ll be huge going into next season, the confidence in the coaching staff, on where we finished and where we’ll start next year. Be ready for that challenge and just improve player to player, whether that’s me being better or some of the young guys taking some big steps this year. When you’re looking at Simon [Edvinsson], Marco [Kasper], Lucas [Raymond] and Mo [Seider]-- all those guys are still getting better, so I think that’s a great thing.”

Kane, who is set for unrestricted free agency this summer, expressed interest in extending his stay with Red Wings.

“I’ll definitely take some time to think, but overall, I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” Kane said. “I think it’s been a great place for me to continue my career and play. There’s a lot of great things about the organization that have helped me not only with my injury but find a good role within the team and play. I think there’s definitely some mutual interest in coming back and continuing on here, so we’ll see what happens.”

The veteran forward added that his son, Patrick Kane III, has also enjoyed being part of Hockeytown.

“Imagine if I took him away from Archie [DeBrincat]? He’d be crushed,” Kane said with a laugh. “Honestly, last year when we were going through [unrestricted free agency], I said, ‘Where do you think your dad should play?’ He said, ‘Detroit.’

“He liked it. He enjoys it. That’s an important part of it. Just the ability for him to come down and give the players knucks after warmups, the way they take care of the kids here – they’re allowed to come in the locker room whenever – and the friendships he’s made with the other kids is important as well.”

