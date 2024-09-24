After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider was all smiles after Tuesday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, as the 23-year-old defenseman spoke to the media about the seven-year contract extension ($8.55 million average annual) he re-signed with the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 19.
“Obviously I’m really thankful getting that opportunity,” Seider said. “I’ve always said I’ve wanted to be a Red Wing. I think I can help the team, and now I’m just really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time.”
Seider, who hasn’t missed a game since making his NHL debut with the Red Wings to open the 2021-22 campaign, recorded 42 points (nine goals, 33 assists) in 82 games last season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman was selected by Detroit with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and has compiled 134 points (21 goals, 113 assists) in 246 games.