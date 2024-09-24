After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

23-year-old defenseman motivated to keep improving

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider was all smiles after Tuesday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, as the 23-year-old defenseman spoke to the media about the seven-year contract extension ($8.55 million average annual) he re-signed with the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 19.

“Obviously I’m really thankful getting that opportunity,” Seider said. “I’ve always said I’ve wanted to be a Red Wing. I think I can help the team, and now I’m just really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time.”

Seider, who hasn’t missed a game since making his NHL debut with the Red Wings to open the 2021-22 campaign, recorded 42 points (nine goals, 33 assists) in 82 games last season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman was selected by Detroit with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and has compiled 134 points (21 goals, 113 assists) in 246 games.

Moritz Seider Media Availability | Sept. 24, 2024

“There are a lot of people who thought that I was a reach [in the draft] at the time,” Seider said. “I had a chance proving them wrong. Obviously there are other guys who think this contract is not right, so I’m ready to prove them wrong again. That’s the motivation behind everything. I want to be proud of myself, and I definitely am right now.”

Contract or not, Seider said he’s always pushed himself to be better.

“For a lot of other people, I think expectations are different,” Seider said. “I don’t think I feel more pressure. I want to be good every single night. I think that shouldn’t matter how much you make or not.”

Describing his summer as “interesting and new,” Seider said it was only a matter of time before his camp and the Red Wings agreed to new deal.

“Both parties were reaching for the same goal that I want to be a Red Wing,” Seider said. “If those terms matched, then we’ll get something done eventually. There were always optimistic thoughts in my head that I’ll be here right in time.”

Seider said he’s also thrilled for his teammate Lucas Raymond, who re-inked an eight-year pact with Detroit on Sept. 16.

“We kind of shared the same path ever since we got into the league,” Seider said about Raymond. “He’s a really good friend and I’m very, very happy for him. Going through that same pattern with him helped a lot because we wanted to be here. Obviously that wish came true and now we’re here, setting ourselves up hopefully for very happy careers in Detroit.”

There’s an abundance of talent within Seider’s game, and Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said the skilled blueliner still has tons of room for growth.

“We’ll need some of that internal development,” Lalonde said. “His defensive game can continue to grow, even with him, he’s had some lapses in some of his play. I think he can improve his skating, which is very exciting.”

Seider also believes he can continue to improve and mature.

“Now it’s just about making the next step, being more consistent,” Seider said. “I’m going to try to eliminate off-nights as much as possible and then obviously trying to contribute on both ends even more. Hopefully the offense can come a little more too, and just working on special teams will be big part.”

But Seider wants more than just individual accomplishments after the Red Wings fell short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

“I think that’s fuel for this year,” Seider said. “Everybody is excited. We all know the feeling, ending the season last year on a very big low…You take every game as it’s the most important game of your life. I think if we can do that, we’ll give ourselves a really good chance to up our level once again.”

