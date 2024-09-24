After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Seider said he’s also thrilled for his teammate Lucas Raymond, who re-inked an eight-year pact with Detroit on Sept. 16.

“We kind of shared the same path ever since we got into the league,” Seider said about Raymond. “He’s a really good friend and I’m very, very happy for him. Going through that same pattern with him helped a lot because we wanted to be here. Obviously that wish came true and now we’re here, setting ourselves up hopefully for very happy careers in Detroit.”

There’s an abundance of talent within Seider’s game, and Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said the skilled blueliner still has tons of room for growth.

“We’ll need some of that internal development,” Lalonde said. “His defensive game can continue to grow, even with him, he’s had some lapses in some of his play. I think he can improve his skating, which is very exciting.”

Seider also believes he can continue to improve and mature.

“Now it’s just about making the next step, being more consistent,” Seider said. “I’m going to try to eliminate off-nights as much as possible and then obviously trying to contribute on both ends even more. Hopefully the offense can come a little more too, and just working on special teams will be big part.”

But Seider wants more than just individual accomplishments after the Red Wings fell short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

“I think that’s fuel for this year,” Seider said. “Everybody is excited. We all know the feeling, ending the season last year on a very big low…You take every game as it’s the most important game of your life. I think if we can do that, we’ll give ourselves a really good chance to up our level once again.”