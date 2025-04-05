Game Preview: 04.05.25 at Dallas Stars

at_DAL_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins head to Dallas to continue their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Stars. Puck drop is set for 3 PM ET at American Airlines Center.

This game will be available to watch on ABC and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (30-34-12), DAL (50-21-4)

The Penguins have points in eight of their last 13 games against the Stars (6-5-2) dating back to Feb. 9, 2018. Pittsburgh is looking to snap a four-game losing skid versus Dallas. Prior to that, they had points in eight of nine games against them (6-1-2).

Recent News

Lineup Notes

Mike Sullivan said that Evgeni Malkin has been cleared for contact and is a game-time decision for today's contest. He has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury. These were the line combinations Pittsburgh used at practice on Friday:

McGroarty-Crosby-Rust

Rakell-Malkin-Koivunen

Dewar-Hayes-Tomasino

Heinen-Lizotte-Acciari

Grzyleck-Letang

Timmins-Karlsson

Graves-Kolyachonok/Shea

Game Notes

RUST SEEKING CAREER BESTS

Bryan Rust is having an exceptional year as he is currently just one goal away from matching his career-high total of 28 set in the 2023-24 season, and one point shy of tying his career high of 58 points achieved in the 2021-22 season.

Bryan Rust has five goals over his last six games (5G-3A) and is just one goal away from reaching the 200-goal mark. Only eight players in Penguins history have recorded more goals with the franchise than Rust.

LET THE ROOK COOK

Rookie Rutger McGroarty had himself a night in St. Louis on Thursday, registering his first NHL assist in the first period and then scoring his first NHL goal with just 25 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Only six Penguins since Sidney Crosby’s debut have recorded a multi-point effort at a younger age than McGroarty, who did so just four days after his 21st birthday.

Daniel Sprong’s two-point outing over seven years ago on Jan. 5, 2018 against the New York Islanders (2G-1A) was the last time a player younger than McGroarty had multiple points on the Penguins.

WITNESSING GREATNESS

Sidney Crosby is statistically having one of the best seasons in NHL history by a player in their age 37 season or older, as his 82 points are tied for the eighth-most in a single season in league history.

Crosby notched an assist on Thursday night against St. Louis, stretching his point streak to 11 games. No NHL player has a longer active streak than Crosby. The captain's 11-game point streak is one game shy of tying the NHL record for the longest point streak by a player age 37 or older.

RAK CITY

Rickard Rakell has been a goal-scoring machine this year as his 33 goals lead the team, and he is only one tally shy of his career high set during the 2017-18 season.

Rakell is having one of the best seasons by a winger in the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), as only four players in that span not named Crosby or Evgeni Malkin have had more goals in a single season on Pittsburgh than Rakell’s 33.

SWEDISH STAR

Defenseman Erik Karlsson ranks first among team defensemen and fourth overall with 52 points (10G-42A) this season. He currently sits one point away from surpassing Markus Naslund for the ninth-most points by a Swedish-born player.

Karlsson is one goal shy of becoming just the 24th defenseman in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau. Among active blueliners, Karlsson’s 199 career goals rank second in the NHL.

Quick Hits

1) Kris Letang has seven points (2G-5A) and is plus-6 in his last 14 games against the Dallas Stars dating back to December 1, 2016.

2) Noel Acciari is one blocked shot shy of his second season with 100 or more blocked shots (2019-20, 103).

3) Erik Karlsson has scored 20 points (5G-15A) in 24 career games against Dallas. His 0.83 points-per-game currently ranks fifth among all active defensemen with a minimum of 10 games played against Dallas.

4) Historically, the Penguins power play has had success against the Stars, operating at a 34.2% rate all-time (123-360). It is their second-highest power-play percentage against all NHL clubs.

5) Blake Lizotte has reached the 10-goal plateau for the third time in his career this season. The forward is currently one goal shy of tying his career high of 11 goals, set during the 2022-23 season.

Away Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Away

News Feed

McGroarty Scores First NHL Goal, Koivunen Gets First NHL Point

Hard Work and High Spirits: WBS Prepping for Playoffs

Game Preview: 04.03.25 at St. Louis Blues

Acciari’s Relentless Effort Earns Him Unsung Hero Honors

Getting to Know: Connor Dewar

Getting to Know: Conor Timmins

Sidney Crosby and Noel Acciari Receive 2024-25 Penguins Team Awards

Crosby, Malkin… and Ville: A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Jarry Picks Up Shutout Against Senators

Actor Jeremy Renner takes in Penguins game, praises Crosby as 'legend'

Game Preview: 03.30.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Rookie Duo Rewarded: Penguins Call Up McGroarty, Koivunen

Penguins Forward Boko Imama Undergoes Successful Surgery

Crosby's Legendary Longevity Fueled by Work Ethic, Teammates

Sidney Crosby Sets NHL Record with 20th Point-Per-Game Season

Captain Consistent

Game Preview: 03.27.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Have Tough Night in Tampa

Game Preview: 03.25.25 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Surprise Proposal Caps off Perfect Night for Penguins Fan

Rust Sparks Penguins, But Panthers Prevail in Shootout

Murashov Wins 10th Straight, Setting WBS Rookie Record

Game Preview: 03.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Loko for Boko

Game Preview: 03.21.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Crosby on cusp of NHL record 20th season averaging at least point per game

Penguins' Win Streak Ends in Loss to Islanders 

Sweden Bound: Penguins Pumped for 2025 NHL Global Series

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

Game Preview: 03.18.25 vs. New York Islanders

Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 03.15.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins to Hold “Penguins Pledge Night” Presented by U. S. Steel on Tuesday, March 18

Penguins Celebrate Inclusivity with Annual Pride Game

New Faces Make Their Mark in Win Over St. Louis

Penguins Sign Forward Avery Hayes to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.13.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Penguins Proud of Jarry's Response

Karlsson scores 49 seconds into OT, Penguins defeat Golden Knights

Game Preview: 03.11.25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Penguins Sign Defenseman Daniel Laatsch to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Fleury Plays Pittsburgh for the Final Time

Penguins Sign Defenseman Chase Pietila to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.09.25 at Minnesota Wild

Dewar, Timmins Embracing "Great Opportunity" in Pittsburgh

Penguins Gain Skilled Forward in Tommy Novak

Penguins Ready to Shift from Asset Collection to Execution

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract Extension

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Conor Timmins and Forward Connor Dewar from Toronto in Exchange for a 2025 Fifth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Forwards Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick from New Jersey in Exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden